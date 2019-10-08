Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

The Kurvyflats Mudguard is a New Twist on the Basic Flat Fender

Oct 8, 2019
by jackson ko  
kf on a rocky mountain altitude
Kurvyflats on a Rocky Mountain Altitude

Press Release: Kurvyflats

Love them, hate them…. mudguards have been used on bicycles for many decades. Before 2012, they come as a permanently preformed fender, long and always following the shape of its tire arc… after all, you are trying to shield a tire. The majority of mountain bikers today would not want to use these said preformed mudguards because they simply don’t match the handsome stance of a modern mountain bike. Effective but an eye sore to look when installed. It’s like a side window deflector on a Ferrari.

A good number of ardent mountain bikers would ride on wet days without mudguards and are very much aware they’ll be sullied, which they would rather have than using one of these preformed bike fenders that most of us learn to hate for aesthetic reasons. One would rather choose to be dirty than look funny. Then in 2012, the attitude of a lot of mountain bikers changed when the market introduced a simple pre-cut, flexible and flat plastic sheet type of guard. They sure do give a nice and simplistic appearance and lots of riders started using them, including myself. It is now so ubiquitous, that it is not uncommon to see up to half of riders you’ll encounter on the trails having this mudguard.


kf on a santa cruz bronson
Kurvyflats on a Santa Cruz Bronson

The mountain biking world sort of embraced this product mainly for its minimalist and aesthetically pleasing looks. But does its non-intrusive looks really doing a good of a job it was meant for? I hate to be negative especially on a great product design, plus I was generally happy with the one I got. In an open and unbiased assessment, it is only able to shield your stanchion, fork seal, maybe headset and probably nothing more. As for one’s face protection from mud.... individual mileage may vary but chances are, you’ll still regularly get them. The inherent attributes of flat sheet class of mudguard, is that they are short. The first bend during installation that creates the half-pipe shape will always gonna end up with a straight fender. Stretching it longer will just hit the down tube and is not nearly close enough to match a good fraction of the effective shielding of a conventional preformed Mudguard.

Living and riding in the lower mainland (Greater Vancouver Canada) since the early 90’s, surely did include countless rides on muddy days. Often will finish a soggy ride with mud starting from significant few dots on my face and gets really worse quick as you go down towards the foot. And this unfortunately persisted even after I had the cool looking flat sheet mudguard. It was one of the truly awful soggy night riding, back in the Fall of 2014 that for some reason, I had my attention on my mudguard longer than usual and began to ponder…. sort of tripping without the high. If it is made longer to be more effective, it must bend a 2nd time but how? That must have planted the seed subconsciously to find ways, which did finally come over 3 years later!

The idea is a simple pair of slits and some shape adjustments plus an extra inexpensive 4” zap strap and voila, you got yourself a curved flat sheet mudguard that can be made significantly longer, hence more effective.
The would-be Patented Idea
The would-be patented idea

After a patchy wet ride at Whistler bike park
After a patchy wet ride at whistler bike park
On a wet trail with little drizzle or no rain and a few patchy 1 to 2-foot wide paddles, you will find your upper half jacket, up to your face be mud free. Even on a heavier rainy rides with trails having longer stretches of thinly water layered earth, it will be very rare to have mud on your face. If you got a few on your face, it’s probably from the rider in front of you.

Kurvyflats Mudguard:
• 1.3 mm thick engineered plastic balancing weight, flexibility & strength
• They are stiffened to resist flapping on drops and very rough trails
• Each side mounting arm has 2 pairs of strapping holes, that offer 3 angle positions for more leverage in adjusting fender tip proximity to tire
• A tiny pair of holes are added to aid in folding and relieving stress
• 6 colors available – red, white, blue, green, orange & gray
• MSRP: CDN$ 30, includes six 8” & two 4” zip ties
• Canadian Shipping cost the same for qty 1 to 8; USA Shipping cost same for qty 1 to 5
• Contact: http://www.kurvyflats.ca

This is the new revolutionary mudguard known as kurvyflats. Simple, brilliant, works! Inspired by riding in the trails of North Shore, Delta Water Shed and a little bit of SFU. All happened in Vancouver! So, Keep Riding... Feel the air not the mud!

kf on a commencal ht am
Kurvyflats on a Commencal Meta HT AM


Regions in Article
Vancouver

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Fenders


28 Comments

  • 41 2
 Those are fucking hideous.
  • 29 1
 lol
  • 18 1
 It kinda looks like those people who have a 2 step nose where it changes angle after the bone
  • 11 0
 fck you Smile I have nose like that LOL Smile Don't like any kind fender at all.
  • 1 0
 @oswaldini: No offence to anyone with a nose like that???? I just think this gender took inspiration from it hahah
  • 2 0
 @philmtb99: chill, I'm not offended, just kidding Smile You're right.
  • 14 0
 If you ride an Ellsworth you should consider buying one of these things. Nobody will ever notice the ugliness of your bike
  • 3 1
 OR A MARIN
  • 8 0
 'don’t match the handsome stance of a modern mountain bike. Effective but an eye sore'

Think you summed it up yourselves Kurvy
  • 1 0
 Nothing finishes the look of a modern bike's smooth & flowing lines like cheap, crinkled plastic shaped into a bird's beak.
  • 9 0
 that's a clear win for mudhugger....
  • 1 0
 The front mudhugger can be had in Canada for $35CDN shipped. This fender will cost you over $40CDN with shipping. Something to think about for the maker of this product.
  • 8 1
 I think i'd rather still get shit in my eyes..
  • 6 0
 och kurwa!
  • 4 0
 But can I copy this design onto a cheap plastic folder and make my own like I did with the marsh-guard?
  • 5 0
 My eyes
  • 5 0
 really kurvyflats ? Big Grin
  • 2 0
 it's like reinventing the wheel with a pair of scissors, a spatula and some cable ties....... . .. . ...
  • 2 0
 Add ugliness to your bike to stop your downtube getting dirty... i'm not sold.
  • 3 0
 That fender has a bad case of Peyronie's disease.
  • 2 0
 ......$22.52 USD?? I paid less than $10 for my current mudguard.
  • 2 0
 All I can think about is the damn witch from Snow White
  • 1 0
 Will this stop water being funneled directly in to my shoes every time I ride through a puddle??
  • 1 0
 Works better than the competition but runs afoul of the PB style police? Obvious fail.
  • 2 0
 Yeah No thanks!
  • 1 0
 Put on your shorts and a fender? Welcome to the PNW.
  • 1 0
 So, walk me through it again....how do I fit this to a lefty?
  • 1 0
 Lol

Post a Comment



