Powered by Outside

Kye A'Hern Injury Update: CT Scans Show No Fractured Vertebrae after Canadian Open DH Crash

Jul 22, 2024
by Brian Park  
Healing vibes to Kye A Hern who had a horrific crash at the top of the course
Kye put down a 3rd place seeding run on the wild 1199 track, before his horrible crash in finals.

After an agonizingly long course-hold yesterday during the RockShox Canadian Open DH at Crankworx Whistler, rumours swirled about Kye A'hern's horrible crash—everything from a broken back to cardiac arrest.

Thankfully we confirmed this morning with his team that, after a trip to Vancouver for CT scans, he's been cleared of spinal fractures and is "just" dealing with major bruising.

Kye A Hern was riding with such confidence here in Creekside seeding 3rd but came unstuck up high in his race run.
Kye A'Hern was riding with confidence in Creekside, but came unstuck up high in his race run.
Kye A Hern
Pinned in practice.


bigquotesWow that was a big one for @kyeahern but miraculously he’s ok. After some x-rays and CT scans in Vancouver we have confirmation that nothing is broken just a big bruise on his back and pretty banged up! Time for some rest before world champs in Andorra.UR Team

Kye Ahern. Photo courtesy UR Team.
Photo courtesy UR Team.

Kye's run starts at 2:07:17, if you have to see it.

He obviously still took a huge hit during a horrible crash, and we wish him all the best in his recovery!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Ur Team Kye Ahern Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
222 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget E-Bikes, the Dnsys Exoskelton Motorizes Your Body
79284 views
First Ride: Ibis Ripmo - Now With Downtube Storage & Mixed Wheel Compatibility
61327 views
First Ride: Specialized Launches New Status 140 and DH 170
57778 views
Spokane Trail Saboteur Pours Grease on Rock Slab, Threatens Further Action
48924 views
First Ride: Spot Mayhem 140 - A Trail Bike With a Titanium Leaf Spring
41575 views
DH Field Test: Commencal Supreme V5 - Too Complex or Perfectly Tuned?
40497 views
Final Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
40350 views
Ibis Releases New 130mm Ripley
37472 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

16 Comments
  • 21 0
 So glad he is not seriously injured! Hate to see a huge crash like that at races. Heal quick!
  • 7 0
 Well dang, that's great to hear. Looked so gnarly, and such a long course hold just makes you assume even worse outcomes.
  • 6 0
 Hearing elliot and Rob react like that on the mic is super tough. They knew this could be a career ender or worse.
  • 4 0
 Not even one broken bone! That is incredibly fortunate. Dude is durable AF.
  • 3 0
 Glad he’s ok!

Curious to know what upper body protection he was using.
  • 1 0
 So happy to hear he is intact. That was a mega crash!
  • 1 0
 How did this even happen?
  • 4 0
 slippery root plus perfectly timed front tire placement = front end washes out.
  • 1 0
 @BermSkid72: ah so lost the front end right there before that drop. Makes sense. I didn’t see any other angle of it so couldn’t tell accurately.

That’ll get ya
  • 1 0
 @nvranka: Watch Dakota's POV run a few posts down and you can see the root he hit right before the rock drop.
  • 1 2
 1234
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024974
Mobile Version of Website