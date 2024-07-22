Kye A'Hern Injury Update: CT Scans Show No Fractured Vertebrae after Canadian Open DH Crash

Kye put down a 3rd place seeding run on the wild 1199 track, before his horrible crash in finals.

Kye A'Hern was riding with confidence in Creekside, but came unstuck up high in his race run. Pinned in practice.

Wow that was a big one for @kyeahern but miraculously he’s ok. After some x-rays and CT scans in Vancouver we have confirmation that nothing is broken just a big bruise on his back and pretty banged up! Time for some rest before world champs in Andorra. — UR Team

Photo courtesy UR Team.

Kye's run starts at 2:07:17, if you have to see it.

After an agonizingly long course-hold yesterday during the RockShox Canadian Open DH at Crankworx Whistler, rumours swirled about Kye A'hern's horrible crash—everything from a broken back to cardiac arrest.Thankfully we confirmed this morning with his team that, after a trip to Vancouver for CT scans, he's been cleared of spinal fractures and is "just" dealing with major bruising.He obviously still took a huge hit during a horrible crash, and we wish him all the best in his recovery!