Kye A'Hern Injury Update: CT Scans Show No Fractured Vertebrae after Canadian Open DH Crash

After an agonizingly long course-hold yesterday during the RockShox Canadian Open DH at Crankworx Whistler, rumours swirled about Kye A'hern's horrible crash—everything from a broken back to cardiac arrest.
Thankfully we confirmed this morning with his team that, after a trip to Vancouver for CT scans, he's been cleared of spinal fractures and is "just" dealing with major bruising.
|Wow that was a big one for @kyeahern but miraculously he’s ok. After some x-rays and CT scans in Vancouver we have confirmation that nothing is broken just a big bruise on his back and pretty banged up! Time for some rest before world champs in Andorra.—UR Team
Kye's run starts at 2:07:17, if you have to see it.
He obviously still took a huge hit during a horrible crash, and we wish him all the best in his recovery!
Curious to know what upper body protection he was using.
That’ll get ya