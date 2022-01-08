Kye A'Hern Parts Ways with the Canyon CLLCTV

It's time to say "cheerio mate" to our boy Kye A'Hern after 4 years on the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team.



Arriving on the scene in 2018 as a fresh faced and talented junior, Kye went on to win two World Cups and concluded his Junior career by winning the rainbow stripes in 2019 at Mont Sainte Anne... Not too shabby!!!



Moving into the senior ranks in 2020 and 2021, Kye has consistently performed at a high level and we can't wait to see what he goes on to achieve throughout the rest of his career. The tent is always open to you for a coffee mate, just remember to bring your jar of Nescafe with you... — Canyon CLLCTV