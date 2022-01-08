Kye A'Hern Parts Ways with the Canyon CLLCTV

After four years with the Canyon CLLCTV, Kye A'Hern will be riding for a new team in 2022.
The young Australian rider will be heading to a fresh setup for this year following two Junior World Cup wins and a Junior World Championship title in 2019. Since joining the Elite ranks in 2020, Kye has secured three top 20 finishes with Canyon after his very successful Junior race seasons.
|After 4 amazing years, my time with Canyon CLLCTV has come to an end. I can’t thank everyone involved enough for taking me from an Aussie kid riding his bike, to living my dream racing overseas on the World Cup circuit!
So many bloody good memories with everyone, I really wouldn’t be where I am without each and every one of you! I feel like we have all done so much together and has some unreal highlights!
Cheers guys.— Kye A'Hern
|It's time to say "cheerio mate" to our boy Kye A'Hern after 4 years on the Canyon CLLCTV DH Team.
Arriving on the scene in 2018 as a fresh faced and talented junior, Kye went on to win two World Cups and concluded his Junior career by winning the rainbow stripes in 2019 at Mont Sainte Anne... Not too shabby!!!
Moving into the senior ranks in 2020 and 2021, Kye has consistently performed at a high level and we can't wait to see what he goes on to achieve throughout the rest of his career. The tent is always open to you for a coffee mate, just remember to bring your jar of Nescafe with you...— Canyon CLLCTV
We'll update you with Kye A'Hern's new team when we get all the details.
