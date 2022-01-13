Kye A'Hern Signs With NS Bikes UR Team

Press Release: UR Team
Building on our recent rider announcement, we are stoked to welcome the former 2019 Junior world champ Kye A’Hern! After Sik Mik’s World Cup retirement, it was only right to bring another Aussie into the team.
This year will be Kye’s 3rd year in the Elite category, where he’s already had some stand out top 20 results, so we are sure that he’ll keep getting faster.
|I’m Super excited to join the NS Bikes UR team, new opportunities on a fresh setup! I can’t wait to build new relationships and meet new awesome people. I’ve always admired Mick Hannah and the success he has had with the team, so I’m pumped to join the team and follow an Aussie legend's footsteps. Thankful for everything and can’t wait to go racing!—Kye A'Hern
|It's great to have Kye with us this year, he is young ,enthusiastic and committed so this is the perfect recipe for success and good times. As Kye was junior World Champ it shows that he can cope with the pressure when it counts so i’m confident his speed will keep building and that he will get up there.—Fabien Cousinie, Team Owner
