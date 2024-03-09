Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes

We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and Rachel to the Ari Team during this exciting period of growth and expansion on a global scale.



Their values and goals perfectly align with ours, making them a natural fit for our brand. As we prepare to launch multiple, all-new bike models in 2024, and custom projects with Kyle and Rachel, we are confident that their expertise and passion will elevate our brand to new heights. — Joey Foresta, Sports Marketing Manager at Ari