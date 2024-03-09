Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes

After rebranding from Fezzari to Ari Bikes
just a few days ago the brand has now revealed some freshly signed riders with Kyle and Rachel Strait joining its team for 2024.
|Ari Bikes proudly announces the newest additions to its roster - Kyle and Rachel Strait. The dynamic husband-and-wife duo bring a wealth of experience, passion, and a string of impressive victories to the Ari team.—Ari Bikes
|The biggest news since the tv dinner. Proud to announce our partnership with Ari Bikes. Rachel and I are stoked to finally be riding and repping the same brand. Can’t wait to see what wild stuff we can come up with.—Kyle Strait
|We are thrilled to welcome Kyle and Rachel to the Ari Team during this exciting period of growth and expansion on a global scale.
Their values and goals perfectly align with ours, making them a natural fit for our brand. As we prepare to launch multiple, all-new bike models in 2024, and custom projects with Kyle and Rachel, we are confident that their expertise and passion will elevate our brand to new heights.—Joey Foresta, Sports Marketing Manager at Ari
I always found Kyle’s vaccine ordeal to quite the story. Very brave of him to not only go public with it, but his work to try and get help for the thousands suffering covid vaccine injuries. There was a lot of hatred spewed against those who simply spoke out about their injuries and their inability to obtain relief…or even a voice to just listen to them.