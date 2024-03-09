Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes

Mar 9, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

After rebranding from Fezzari to Ari Bikes just a few days ago the brand has now revealed some freshly signed riders with Kyle and Rachel Strait joining its team for 2024.

bigquotesAri Bikes proudly announces the newest additions to its roster - Kyle and Rachel Strait. The dynamic husband-and-wife duo bring a wealth of experience, passion, and a string of impressive victories to the Ari team.Ari Bikes

bigquotesThe biggest news since the tv dinner. Proud to announce our partnership with Ari Bikes. Rachel and I are stoked to finally be riding and repping the same brand. Can’t wait to see what wild stuff we can come up with.Kyle Strait

bigquotesWe are thrilled to welcome Kyle and Rachel to the Ari Team during this exciting period of growth and expansion on a global scale.

Their values and goals perfectly align with ours, making them a natural fit for our brand. As we prepare to launch multiple, all-new bike models in 2024, and custom projects with Kyle and Rachel, we are confident that their expertise and passion will elevate our brand to new heights.Joey Foresta, Sports Marketing Manager at Ari


Posted In:
Racing and Events


Author Info:
edspratt

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,983 articles
Report
11 Comments
  • 8 0
 I feel like Kyle should now go by Lyle since Fezarri is now Ari, just to show new team spirit
  • 4 1
 Or just Le.
  • 1 0
 Wut?
  • 4 0
 I just rode an Ari around the parking lot outside Astro-Turf World... ...I think it might be one of the best bikes I have ever ridden!
  • 2 0
 I lived and worked in Armenia for 2 years, and Ari is one of the most common names there. To tap into the Armenian culture, I feel like Ari bikes needs to have a big, rowdy enduro bike named Gampr, which is the name of the the local breed of Armenian sheepherding dogs. They are like 150lb German shepherds. Hell, just get get hide the Ari name on that model and put Gampr on it. That would be rad af.
  • 2 0
 I genuinely wonder what goes through their heads after seeing the brand they just signed for astroturfing themselves with the slyness as a panda bear. Astrobikes is their name now in my eyes. Fezzari and Ari are no more. All hail Astrobikes!
  • 3 0
 These bikes are fantastic, the rebranding was great and our... errr... their marketing team is the best!
  • 2 2
 Good news!

I always found Kyle’s vaccine ordeal to quite the story. Very brave of him to not only go public with it, but his work to try and get help for the thousands suffering covid vaccine injuries. There was a lot of hatred spewed against those who simply spoke out about their injuries and their inability to obtain relief…or even a voice to just listen to them.
  • 2 0
 A suicide no-hander at Rampage on a (Fezz)Ari...this could be my winning industry Bingo card this year.
  • 2 0
 Welcome to the Mormon religion. Thank you for your 10% and please hand over all your beer.
  • 1 0
 Very electrifying news...







