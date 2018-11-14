VIDEOS

Video: Scottish Turn Slaying

Nov 13, 2018
by Adam McGuire  

At the start of November, I headed up-to Aviemore to meet up with the most stoked dude in mountain bike Kyle Beattie. After meeting up with him at the station, he took me to a town called Grantown where we started filming at a track built by fellow rider Jamie Edmondson. Having never seen Kyle ride in person I was so hyped to see him pinning straights and schralping turns. We spent the rest of that day stacking clips on that track and another one a few hundred metres along with some corners that Kyle smashed through with so much style.

Words, Photo & Video // Adam McGuire

After his parents put on the best hospitality ever we headed out the next day to Dallas, to an insane track with a mix of everything, rock gardens, fast turns to name a few, Kyle was absolutely killing it, which made filming so much fun. Thanks again to Kyle and his parents for having me for the night.



Kyle Beattie's Instagram - stokagegram
McGuire Visuals Instagram - mcguirevisuals

1 Comment

  • + 1
 soooooooooo stoked for some boi

