Kyle Ebbett, East Coast Mountain Bike Legend, Has Passed Away

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

Got to ride (one last time) with one of my oldest buddies @kyleebbett a month ago. I broke his balls about looking like Forest Gump with that big beard and we shared laughs all day. Ebbett drowned yesterday after his little fishing boat capsized in a little lake in VT.. it tears me up! I miss hanging with Kyle on the regular and now having to say good bye is just killing me. Swipe to check out the video. I told Kyle that I wasn’t going to post it because his fakie TreeRide was better than mine😜😖 we were always very competitive together. FYI, he was doing great with the brain tumor issues and looked like everything was behind him with that. I’m really really going to miss you bud..