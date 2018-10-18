USER GENERATED

Kyle Ebbett, East Coast Mountain Bike Legend, Has Passed Away

Oct 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
East Coast mountain bike legend, Kyle Ebbett, died on Monday, October 15th, after his boat capsized while fishing on Lake Iroquois in Vermont. He was 45. According to reports, Ebbett had a phone and a life vest, and the incident was a “freak accident.”

Ebbett was a mainstay of the US mountain bike scene in the early to mid-2000s, traveling around the country with riders like Aaron Chase, Jeff Lenosky, Eric Porter, and many others, while filming for Don Hampton's Chain Reaction series. Best known for his street, slopestyle and dirt jump skills, he was also a talented trail builder.

Our condolences go out to Kyle's family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace.
Photo by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur Professional rider Kyle Ebbett of Essex rides a dirt jump line built in the back yard of Knight Ide s house in Newark.

Kyle Ebbett sending the garden pump track at Knight Ide s annual IdeRide Jump Jam.
Photo: Adam Klein


link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">
View this post on Instagram

Got to ride (one last time) with one of my oldest buddies @kyleebbett a month ago. I broke his balls about looking like Forest Gump with that big beard and we shared laughs all day. Ebbett drowned yesterday after his little fishing boat capsized in a little lake in VT.. it tears me up! I miss hanging with Kyle on the regular and now having to say good bye is just killing me. Swipe to check out the video. I told Kyle that I wasn’t going to post it because his fakie TreeRide was better than mine😜😖 we were always very competitive together. FYI, he was doing great with the brain tumor issues and looked like everything was behind him with that. I’m really really going to miss you bud..

A post shared by Aaron Chase (@aaronchase) on



Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
113247 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
101491 views
$5 Raffle: 3 Days Left To Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
81835 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
81736 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
62318 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
54724 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?
42602 views
Review: Devinci Troy Carbon 29
42235 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 RIP E-Bot. You've been a huge inspiration, especially to those of us who were part of the New England scene in the mid 00's. Silky smooth riding, always building something rad, and deeply invested in growing the scene. Thank you for everything! We'll keep the flame burning for you.
  • + 2
 Ah man, so sad! I remember Kyle and Aaron Chase battling head to head every “Trail 66” dual slalom race. They gave me a lot to look up to as a jr racer. Rip in peace,Kyle!
  • + 2
 Truly one of the East Coast greats. Super nice, no ego and a sick rider. I'm glad I got to know him "back in the old days". Thanks for everything, Kyle. You are missed.
  • + 2
 This is really sad. A true east coast legend I looked up to as a kid

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024166
Mobile Version of Website