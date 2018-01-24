PRESS RELEASES

Kyle Jameson and Nico Vink Sign with Reverse Components for 2018

Jan 23, 2018
by ReverseComponents  
PRESS RELEASE - Reverse Components

Photo Trevor Lyden

Joining the Reverse Components roster for 2018 is 29-year-old US Freerider, Kyle Jameson. A long-term buddy of Nico Vink, riding the Fest-Series and making films worldwide, it made sense for us to bring these two friends together as part of the Reverse family. Nico started riding for Reverse Components way back in 2010 (when he still was racing World Cup DH) and continues on for the foreseeable future.


bigquotesNico recommended Kyle to us not only a great athlete but as an awesome, friendly guy which is always the most important thing when sponsoring a rider.Peter Schmid, Reverse Components CEO

Photo Trevor Lyden

Kyle was born and raised in California, cutting his teeth on the famous "Post Office" trails and like most of the riders who grew up there, he has found his own unique way in the MTB world. Now living in Bend, Oregon he's an athlete, trail builder, coach and former Rampage rider; he's a lover of everything to do with dirt and two wheels.

bigquotesNico is one of my best friends, I trust him with my life in multiple ways, any Jumps or trails he builds I feel safe on even if they are pushing my comfort levels, so knowing this I did not hesitate to hop on the Reverse team. His signature product line that Reverse makes is bomb proof as well as extremely comfortable, I feel at home behind the bars, the grips and the seat. I'm really excited and honoured to be on the Reverse team, can't wait to build our relationship and show North America how sick Reverse is!Kyle Jameson


For 2018, Kyle and Nico are both going to be running the Vink series parts on their Scott Gambler and Genius bikes (Yes, they even ride "Enduro" bikes, sometimes!), including the heavy-duty Vink Series bars, grips, seatpost and seat, custom designed by Nico himself to stand up to the colossal levels of abuse these guys dish out on equipment.

This year, Kyle and Nico will be getting rowdy at the Fest Series and bike parks across the US and Europe.

Photo Ian Lean

Photos: Trevor Lyden / Ian Lean

Reverse Components is a rider owned company from the Black Forest, Germany. Find out more about Reverse Component's 2018 range here.



Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
65641 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
49981 views
Raked & Rated - 6 MTB Trail Sculpters
47375 views
Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video
44558 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
41525 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
39353 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
38902 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
36793 views

8 Comments

  • + 7
 #dreamteam
  • + 0
 you guys aren't offended that they dont ride the in house syncross brand?
  • + 2
 Kyle LOVES THIS shit
  • + 6
 that bmx seat at the end of a dropper post is an interesting choice...
  • + 6
 #freeride4life
  • + 2
 The evolution of "enduro"
  • + 3
 Reverse is a really nice company! cheers!
  • + 1
 No more Chromag stuffs for Kyle J. ?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027380
Mobile Version of Website