Kyle Jameson and Nico Vink Sign with Reverse Components for 2018

Joining the Reverse Components roster for 2018 is 29-year-old US Freerider, Kyle Jameson. A long-term buddy of Nico Vink, riding the Fest-Series and making films worldwide, it made sense for us to bring these two friends together as part of the Reverse family. Nico started riding for Reverse Components way back in 2010 (when he still was racing World Cup DH) and continues on for the foreseeable future.









Nico recommended Kyle to us not only a great athlete but as an awesome, friendly guy which is always the most important thing when sponsoring a rider. — Peter Schmid, Reverse Components CEO







Kyle was born and raised in California, cutting his teeth on the famous "Post Office" trails and like most of the riders who grew up there, he has found his own unique way in the MTB world. Now living in Bend, Oregon he's an athlete, trail builder, coach and former Rampage rider; he's a lover of everything to do with dirt and two wheels.





Nico is one of my best friends, I trust him with my life in multiple ways, any Jumps or trails he builds I feel safe on even if they are pushing my comfort levels, so knowing this I did not hesitate to hop on the Reverse team. His signature product line that Reverse makes is bomb proof as well as extremely comfortable, I feel at home behind the bars, the grips and the seat. I'm really excited and honoured to be on the Reverse team, can't wait to build our relationship and show North America how sick Reverse is! — Kyle Jameson







For 2018, Kyle and Nico are both going to be running the Vink series parts on their Scott Gambler and Genius bikes (Yes, they even ride "Enduro" bikes, sometimes!), including the heavy-duty Vink Series bars, grips, seatpost and seat, custom designed by Nico himself to stand up to the colossal levels of abuse these guys dish out on equipment.



This year, Kyle and Nico will be getting rowdy at the Fest Series and bike parks across the US and Europe.







Reverse Components is a rider owned company from the Black Forest, Germany. Find out more about Reverse Component's 2018 range



