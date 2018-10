Kyle Strait's Camo Commencal - Red Bull Rampage 2018

Frame: COMMENCAL Real Tree Furious XL 200mm

Fork: RockShox BoXXer World Cup Gloss Black 200mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Coil RCT

Transmission: SRAM XO DH 7sp

Brakes: SRAM CODE 200mm / 200mm

Wheels: STANS Flow MK3 Desert Design

Tires: KENDA HellKatPro

Cockpit: DESCENDANT CoLab Series Kyle Strait 31.8mm / 808mm

DESCENDANT Direct Mount Stem 50mm

SENSUS Kyle Strait Grips



Kyle is a legend! He rode his first Rampage in 2002 - after 2 wins (2004 and 2013) he knows how to ride the Utah desert. So we've built a special bike for him... A new Camo Real Tree Furious.