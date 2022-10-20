Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice

Kyle Strait and Cam Zink have teamed up on their line again this year.

"Big dog had a big tumble. Going into surgery soon to stabilize a broken T6 vertebrae. Also broke T4-T5 but those are stable. @kylestrait all the healing vibes."



We hate to see anyone take a slam like this, and wish Kyle the best in his recovery.

Kyle Strait has been air-lifted from the Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the drop that leads him into the top of the Oakley Sender zone. He rear wheel cased and got bucked a long ways down the landing.