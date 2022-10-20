Kyle Strait Air-Lifted from the Red Bull Rampage Course After Crash in Practice

Oct 20, 2022
by Brian Park  
Kyle Strait and Cam Zink have teamed up on their line again this year.

Kyle Strait has been air-lifted from the Red Bull Rampage course by helicopter after a crash on the drop that leads him into the top of the Oakley Sender zone. He rear wheel cased and got bucked a long ways down the landing.

Luca Cometti, who has been documenting Kyle's Rampage campaign this year, posted on Instagram that "Big dog had a big tumble. Going into surgery soon to stabilize a broken T6 vertebrae. Also broke T4-T5 but those are stable. @kylestrait all the healing vibes."

We hate to see anyone take a slam like this, and wish Kyle the best in his recovery.
Healing vibes Kyle
Healing vibes to Kyle.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Red Bull Kyle Strait Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


38 Comments

  • 26 0
 The risk of this event is pretty absurd. Every year it seems like 1 of the 10 riders is hospitalized.
  • 7 1
 cause the features keep getting fken bigger and bigger... stuff you pull 5 years ago probably wouldnt qualify you anymore
  • 3 1
 It's called RAMPAGE for a reason
  • 2 2
 No one is forcing them. They know the risks for sure. But they know the reward as well.
  • 2 0
 @yoobee: What is the reward? From what I can see the total of all the prizes is 200K. Weigh that against a career ending injury and I am not so sure the reward is high enough.
  • 25 4
 Damn! Hopefully the surgery and healing process goes smoothly. Not the rampage news you wanna see...
  • 21 2
 This guys are not paid enough..
  • 4 1
 This. 100x over.
  • 5 4
 Good thing they have a choice.
  • 11 0
 Everyone should throw a massive suicide no-hander in tribute this weekend.
  • 7 1
 Worst thing to hear. Healing vibes to Kyle. Hope everyone stays safe tomorrow!!!
  • 8 1
 Oh no, wishing you a successful recovery!
  • 7 1
 It's amazing how clueless/insensitive some pinkbike comments are...
Take care and hoping for positive outcome/full recovery.
  • 5 0
 Dang. Best wishes for a speedy recovery. Rampage won’t be the same without strait
  • 5 0
 Positive thoughts your way Kyle.
  • 5 1
 Hope For Kyle, his family, and other riders. That hill is terrifying.
  • 5 1
 Damn that really sucks, need to send big Dog some flowers.
  • 5 1
 Get well soon, Cowboy!
  • 4 1
 I thought I felt the earth stop for a sec! Get well
  • 2 0
 Man that is not the news we want to hear. Hoping for the best Kyle, heal up.
  • 2 0
 Oh no, wishing you fast recovery Kyle. It must be a bummer to miss first rampage in 20 years..
  • 4 1
 ouch, get better soon
  • 1 0
 Such bummer news.. his runs are always so satisfying to watch! Rampage won't be the same without him !!
  • 4 0
 This will be the first Rampage he doesn't ride... He was younger than Jackson Goldstone the first time he won!
  • 2 0
 Meaty healing vibes, Kyle!
  • 2 0
 sending good vibes to strait acres
  • 3 1
 Heal up champ
  • 1 0
 Sad news. Hope he takes it easy on himself while healing
  • 1 0
 All the best healing vibes to KS
  • 1 0
 Rest and heal up, Kyle! Hope to see you back on the bike soon.
  • 1 0
 This dude's arms are massive. Hope he heals up well sorry to hear.
  • 1 0
 heal up, brutha!
  • 1 0
 heal up quick
  • 1 0
 healing vibes
  • 1 0
 Can I say this?! Fak!!
Below threshold threads are hidden





