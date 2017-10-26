PINKBIKE TECH

Kyle Strait's Commencal Furious - Red Bull Rampage 2017

Oct 26, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Commencal Furious
BIKE CHECK
Kyle Strait's
Commencal Furious


Kyle Strait's no stranger to competing at the Red Bull Rampage - in fact, he's been at every single one since the event began back in 2001, when he rolled up as a 14-year-old grom. His impressive streak has been punctuated by two wins, in 2004 and 2013, and if anyone has what it takes to deliver the mix of technical riding and slopestyle trickery that the modern Rampage demands, it's Kyle.



Rider: Kyle Strait

Bike: XL Commencal Furious with custom swingarm
Wheel size: 27.5"
200mm travel
Handlebar width: 808mm
Tire pressure: 40 psi (front), 45 psi (rear)
RockShox Super Deluxe Coil: 600 lb/in spring
RockShox Boxxer: 5 tokens, 105 psi

Kyle Strait


Commencal Furious

Suspension

With so many Rampage appearances under his belt, Kyle knows exactly how to set up his suspension for the monster hucks and steep, loose chutes that make the terrain surrounding Virgin, Utah, so unique. Kyle's built like a linebacker, and it's it's almost as easy to imagine him moving refrigerators or tossing bales of hay as it is to envision him throwing big suicide no-handers. For that reason, his bike setup would be much too stiff for most riders, but it's perfectly tuned for his weight and riding style. There's a 600 lb/in spring out back, and up front the RockShox Boxxer is set up with 105 psi and 5 tokens.

bigquotesI know pretty well how to set it up for around here – just over all the years I have what I need for spring rate, valving, stuff like that. I'm running a pretty similar setup to what I expected to. We're fine tuning a little here and there. This morning I added a little high speed rebound to it, just to keep up with what the spring rate is.

The frame itself has also been customized with an additional brace on the swingarm in order to add the stiffness and stability that'll be required when Kyle drop into the massive straightline he has lined up from the very top of the venue.




Commencal Furious
Strait's custom 'Meaty Paw' grips

Grips

bigquotesThose are my Meaty Paws – I've been running those for over ten years now. Basically, I run a Sensus Swayze Lite underneath a regular Swayze grip that I pull over the top. Hopefully soon we'll have my custom grip from Sensus – it's coming out soon.

Racing World Cups my knuckles were hurting real bad; I have really strong hands, so I couldn't figure out why. One day my mechanic, Colin Bailey, was like, 'Dude, your grips are too small – you have big hands.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, so?' He actually taped like half a roll of electrical tape to each side of the bar, and then slid a Swayze on top of it. It felt weird at first, but literally my knuckle pain went away. I think it's like frame sizes or shoe sizes – basically your grip should be to the size of your hand.


Commencal Furious
Commencal Furious
Blaze orange Onyx hubs are laced up to Stans rims that have been customized with a RealTree camouflage pattern.


Tires

Kyle has switched over to a tubeless tire setup this year, with Kenda's new Hellkat rubber mounted up front and back. The front's inflated to 40 psi, and the back to 45 psi.

bigquotesIn previous years we've had a lot of those big wood kickers, and there's a lot of compression in those. A tubeless setup can't really go to a much higher pressure than where I'm at, so if I had to go more pressure I'd put tubes in. I'm right at the fine line between going tubeless and running tubes, but it's been working good so far.


Commencal Furious
There's a minimal amount of pedaling in Kyle's line, but when it's time to turn the cranks a gold SRAM X01 7-speed drivetrain will be waiting.
Commencal Furious
The previous generation Avid Code brakes have been installed to help keep Lyle from breaking the sound barrier.


Commencal Furious





49 Comments

  • + 11
 Sweet build! That's why I continue to use Stan's Flow rims... If they can hold up to Rampage, then they can hold up my amateur ass! No need for me to buy into this carbon rim craze!
  • - 1
 you do realize pro athetes break shit all the time, specially rims they obviously dont post about it on instagram. and they can use any brand because breaking it means it does not come out of their pockets.
  • + 1
 @fercho25: What's your point man? Dude is obviously saying that if the rims can survive a run down the Rampage course without folding over it can probably survive whatever he's doing. Surviving a single run at that extreme is probably a pretty good baseline for all of us mortals I would think.
  • + 11
 45 PSI in moon dust? Shows how much i know about anything.
  • + 1
 especially dropping into that line!
  • + 3
 its probably better to get the whole tire to cut through the dust (almost like a ski) than to try and float on top of it
  • + 3
 It's more so he doesn't rip his tires off the rim if he lands a bit skewed off of one of those massive drops and so it doesn't squirm around under compression on the kickers.
  • + 1
 What made you think any of these guys are normal?
  • + 6
 *Talks about a custom swingarm*
*Doesn't show it*
  • + 1
 I know! I was thinking the same thing.
  • + 4
 Sick bike! Sad that the matte green foil covering the whole frame looks so bad in the last picture...
  • + 6
 i can't unsee now.
  • + 1
 Yes, I have wrapped a few bikes, this is an inexperienced vinyl installer for sure!
  • + 4
 Such a nice guy, met Kyle at nationals. Super nice, humble and focused. Super sick bike.
  • + 2
 It would be awesome to know rider weights as well for these bike checks to make better sense of the suspension settings. Especially extreme riding situations like rampage.
  • + 4
 Sensus over Sensus for the bear paws.. that is gangster as shit.
  • + 1
 what I dont get is that he has been doing that for years. sensus should make him some gigantic ones just for him rampage is without a doubt the biggest piece of advertisement they get all year.
  • + 3
 What does Kyle Strait do these days besides Rampage? Does he do any other events?
  • + 2
 Slalom and speed and style
  • + 2
 Crankworx events
  • + 20
 Rachel
  • + 2
 He just did an adult jumping camp at Highland Bike Park. My friend took the course and was blown away by his effortless and incredible skill.
  • + 1
 @mayha49: Yea he's awesome. That why I was curious what else he does since you don't see him in many contest or putting out much in terms videos.
  • + 2
 Drinks beer
  • + 1
 @mtbakerpow: Well at least we have that in common.
  • + 2
 Damn, why didnt I think of doing that with the grips. I have a problem with grips being too a skinny.
  • + 3
 No pic of the brace?
  • + 2
 Can we get one of these for every Rampage bike?
  • + 1
 man that bike is so stiff, it wouldn't even move if i jump around on that saddle. just rampage...
  • + 0
 The front is't extremely stiff. Jack moir's fork is stiffer. However it would be too stiff for normal riding.
  • + 3
 Who is Lyle though??
  • + 2
 Yeah lol
  • + 6
 nick name
  • + 1
 @adrennan: Idk, it's gotta be a typo. K and L are beside each other on the keyboard after all...
  • + 3
 @Katakalism: look at past coverage of Mr. Strait. That "typo" sure gets around.
  • + 1
 @adrennan: Oh, well then nevermind Smile
  • + 3
 A fatbike
  • + 2
 600 in/lb hmmmm that is a lot of displacement per pound of force...
  • + 1
 pinkbike in with the ninja edit on the article
  • + 2
 frame size!?
  • + 1
 XL
  • + 2
 no chainguide ??? crazy
  • + 2
 Its really not that crazy. Look at the lines they ride. They are very gnarly in terms is how big, steep, and fast it is, but they are relatively smooth and buffed out. They aren't hitting any roots or rock gardens out there. With clutch derailleurs and narrow wide chain rings its more than enough.
  • + 1
 Rad-Commencal really nailed it on the bikes this year.
  • + 2
 without chainguide?
  • + 1
 That shock is huuuuuuuuge !!!!!!
  • + 1
 What hubs are they?
  • + 1
 onyx. i do recommend. intant engaging
  • + 1
 Onyx.

Post a Comment



