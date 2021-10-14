Kyle Strait's Custom-Painted Commencal FRS - Red Bull Rampage 2021

“It’s the craziest bike I’ve ever had! Cathedral.One killed it on the paint job and it’s an amazing design by Seb Caldas! Thank you Commencal USA for bringing it all to life." — Kyle Strait

Spec



Frame: Commencal FRS 2021 XL

Fork: RockShox BoXXer World Cup 200mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH

Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH 7-speed

Brakes: SRAM CODE 200mm / 200mm

Wheels: Stans Flow MK3 silver finish

Tyres: Kenda HellKatPro

Cockpit: Descendant CoLab Series Kyle Strait 31.8mm / 808mm Descendant Direct Mount

Stem: Truvativ Descendant DH 50mm

Grips: Sensus Meaty Paw Kyle Strait Signature



Photos: JB Liautard

A true legend of Rampage, Kyle Strait first participated back in 2001 and has taken two wins in 2004 and 2013.For this year Kyle has taken inspiration from his two vintage pick-up trucks. Kyle is running an XL FRS frame with suspension from RockShox and components from Stans, Kenda and Truvativ. Take a closer look at his custom bike below.