Kyle Strait's Custom-Painted Commencal FRS - Red Bull Rampage 2021

A true legend of Rampage, Kyle Strait first participated back in 2001 and has taken two wins in 2004 and 2013.
For this year Kyle has taken inspiration from his two vintage pick-up trucks. Kyle is running an XL FRS frame with suspension from RockShox and components from Stans, Kenda and Truvativ. Take a closer look at his custom bike below.
|“It’s the craziest bike I’ve ever had! Cathedral.One killed it on the paint job and it’s an amazing design by Seb Caldas! Thank you Commencal USA for bringing it all to life."— Kyle Strait
SpecPhotos: JB Liautard
Frame: Commencal FRS 2021 XL
Fork: RockShox BoXXer World Cup 200mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH
Drivetrain: SRAM XO DH 7-speed
Brakes: SRAM CODE 200mm / 200mm
Wheels: Stans Flow MK3 silver finish
Tyres: Kenda HellKatPro
Cockpit: Descendant CoLab Series Kyle Strait 31.8mm / 808mm Descendant Direct Mount
Stem: Truvativ Descendant DH 50mm
Grips: Sensus Meaty Paw Kyle Strait Signature
1 Comment
Would love to see him win again.
Post a Comment