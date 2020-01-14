Kyle Warner Joins Niner Bikes

Jan 14, 2020
by NinerBikes  
Kyle Warner shot by Matt Ware of Fly Racing.

PRESS RELEASE: Niner Bikes

Images by Matt Ware, Fly Racing

Niner Bikes is thrilled to welcome Kyle Warner to our extended family of Ninerds. One of the nicest guys you'll ever meet, he's a shredder on anything with two wheels. With a great background and skill set including everything from EWS enduro racing to stylish jibbing, Kyle brings great energy to Niner.

bigquotesI really like the design of the bikes, I love the personality of the brand, and I love the fact that they just want to get more people outside and enjoying the sport. I have been in a weird transition over the past few years trying to find out what is most valuable to me as an athlete and I ended up taking a step away from the racing scene to focus more on having awesome personal interactions at mountain bike festivals, teaching some skills clinics, and working harder on community development here in Boise. To me, this just seemed to be more rewarding than any result I've ever achieved and it made me happy to see people learning, smiling, and getting outdoors.Kyle Warner

Kyle Warner shot by Matt Ware of Fly Racing.

We're supremely confident that Kyle is one of us, our people. At Niner, we're all about making riding on dirt better, period. That includes being a welcoming, open-minded group of people.

bigquotesThe folks at Niner truly care about the bike community, they want to make the most badass bikes possible, they want be out at the festival and demo scene shaking hands and drinking beers, they want to show up to races and be competitive, and most importantly they want to have fun. Pretty much everything aligned directly with my vision of what I want to do as an athlete and I am so happy to be working with them for the next three years!Kyle Warner

Kyle Warner shot by Matt Ware of Fly Racing.

We could not agree more. It's important for us to have fun and also be inclusive to anyone in the riding community. We're not afraid to take chances.

bigquotesI gained a ton of respect and interest in the Niner program a few years ago when they decided to support Kirt Voreis. Kirt is one of the most creative, unique, and fun to watch riders in the world and has always been one of my favorite guys to try and emulate. When Niner decided to support him and let him be completely himself, I thought that was really cool and rare for a brand to understand that his value lies in being himself and not necessarily getting certain results. Kirt has made the bikes look so fun to ride and the fact that they hold up to everything he throws at them is pretty amazing haha! I think the two of us will have a lot of fun over the next few years and I can't wait to shred with him!Kyle Warner

Kyle Warner shot by Matt Ware of Fly Racing.

Stay tuned for great things from Niner and our outstanding athletes in the year ahead.

11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Kyle is such a nice guy, on and off the bike. Any brand would be lucky to have him! Ride on Kyle!
  • 3 0
 Enjoy the ride Kyle. Stoked to see you on Niner.
  • 1 0
 wait..... cody kelly on niner or was old dog riding kyles in his woodward vid?
  • 1 0
 They were on dirtjumpers. niner doesn't make those
  • 2 0
 Collab with Syd and Macky pls.
  • 2 0
 Sure will be an uprade to riding rossignol
  • 1 2
 Wasn’t Niner bankrupt like a month ago? Am I remembering that wrong? Where’s the money coming from? No one I know is buying these bikes.
  • 1 0
 thats preety hyped.
  • 1 1
 The best two guys on Niner are riding Seveners, go figure.
  • 2 0
 He'll need a freeride recumbent if he expects to rival Kirt
  • 2 1
 Niner still makes bikes?

