Kyle Warner Joins Niner Bikes

I gained a ton of respect and interest in the Niner program a few years ago when they decided to support Kirt Voreis. Kirt is one of the most creative, unique, and fun to watch riders in the world and has always been one of my favorite guys to try and emulate. When Niner decided to support him and let him be completely himself, I thought that was really cool and rare for a brand to understand that his value lies in being himself and not necessarily getting certain results. Kirt has made the bikes look so fun to ride and the fact that they hold up to everything he throws at them is pretty amazing haha! I think the two of us will have a lot of fun over the next few years and I can't wait to shred with him! — Kyle Warner