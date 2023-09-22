Video: Getting To Know Kyleigh Stewart in 'Raised By A Movement'

Sep 22, 2023
by Kona Bikes  

Several waves of iconic freeride moments have come crashing onto the beach of mountain bike culture throughout the last few decades – each swell has its origins, but Kamloops B.C seems to continuously produce the largest. The whitewash of these monstrous waves comes in with blood, sweat, and broken bike parts, yet it spreads something completely different across the sand that remains: inspiration to the masses.

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Why does Freeride strike the hearts of so many mountain bikers? It’s more than just a niche discipline of cycling, it’s been a movement – a form of rebellion.

photo

For Kona Factory Rider Kyleigh Stewart, this movement shaped her upbringing almost entirely. Born and raised in Kamloops B.C., it was just part of the norm to encourage a young shredder to hit jumps in the yard. As her local riding community dove deeper into jumps and creative lines, her progression as a rider evolved in variety, style, and impressive features – just like the famous local trails.

From a 2007 Makena to a Process X DH in 2023, Kyleigh shows us how far she’s come and how her love of bikes and downhill hasn’t faded.

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

photo
Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park
photo

Process X
LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PROCESS X DH HERE

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park
Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

Ky Stewart rides at Sun Peaks Bike Park

About Kona: Since 1988, Kona Bicycles has worked to grow the world of cycling, harboring space for new cyclists and inspiring existing ones to go deeper. Kona specializes in purpose-built mountain, gravel, commuter, bike packing, and e-bikes that are unbound by convention and ready to carry you on countless long, sweet rides.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Kona Kyleigh Stewart


Author Info:
konaworld avatar

Member since Nov 18, 2008
133 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
79664 views
Review: How Canyon's KIS Could Change Mountain Biking, and Why It Probably Won't
56691 views
28 Handlebar & Stem Setups of Enduro World Cup Riders
44358 views
Kona Announces New Aluminum Process X
42587 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's AM.170
41554 views
Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups
39604 views
Tech Randoms: Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
36635 views
Flat Pedals Still Win Medals, Consistent Top Performers & More Things We Learned from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
33927 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.044797
Mobile Version of Website