Practice Photo Epic - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

While the track in La Bresse may be short, it certainly gets straight to the point right out of the gate. Fast off-cambers, slippery berms and big jumps greet riders as soon as they head into the woods, and with conditions being bone dry it seems new roots, rocks, and ruts appear on each run. With the general consensus amongst riders being that the track is fun to ride, harder than it looks, and challenging, it certainly should put to bed any doubts that may have been lingering after watching any random helmet cam footage prior to the event.
With times under two and a half minutes this track will reward those who can run it on the ragged edge without making any mistakes. Should you check up or ride any section tentatively you will most certainly slide back more than a few places come race day.
Even though many of the titles are locked up already, the remaining podium spots in the overall are all up for grabs, and come race day on Saturday, the little track in La Bresse should put on one heck of a show.
