Practice Photo Epic - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

The racing surface is super loose and super dry right now, and with each passing run more and more roots and stumps are beginning to come through.

Fresh rubber getting mounted up before a day of punishment in the French forest.

Practice train buddies for life, Bernard Kerr and Connor Fearon.

Loris Vergier is sitting 2nd in points after an amazing season that also saw him claim his first World Cup win.

Rachel Atherton seemed happy and relaxed as she starts the final weekend in the quest for the 2018 World Cup overall.

Troy Brosnan checks in at the pits this morning before getting his teeth sunk into a day of practice on a fresh course.

Tracey Hannah's mechanic keeps a black book of secret settings that's updated after each run and every race

Sik Mik and Dakotah Norton catching up at the Polygon pit before gearing up.

Tracey Hannah had a big crash early in the morning as the track began to break apart. With many stumps and rocks hidden under the soft dirt it was like navigating a mine field for the first few runs.

Gaetan Ruffin showing his Commencal Vallnord teammates Amaury Pierron and Remi Thirion some line choice before group B practice kicked off.

If you missed the fact that Gee Atherton is back after his MSA result, today's TT was another reminder.

Remi Thirion tows in teammate Amaury Pierron for their first run of the day.

Miranda Miller has had a tough, injury-plagued year, but looks confident on track for the final round.

Better believe Marine Cabirou came here to get a spot on the podium and sneak into the top five overall.

Brook Macdonald is on podium pace again here and was lighting up the track.

Alex Marin tries to find grip in the loose dirt and off camber roots at the top of the track.

Henry Kerr was looking in especially fine form out on track today.

Ed Masters back on the big bike and ready to do damage to the top ranks.

The fact that Thibaut Daprela has already wrapped up the overall didn't seem to be slowing him down much today.

Canadian National Champ, Magnus Manson, pre-jumps into the steep woods mid-track.

The ever-stoked IFR team on the short ride to the top.

Neko Mulally pushing to finish the season with a top 20 plate.

Tracey Hannah negotiates the final technical section on the course before riders blast towards the finish line through the open ski piste.

Rachel Atherton pushing on through the final fast grass corners during her timed training run which would place her fastest.

After a career-best 9th in MSA last time out, Angel Saurez was looking strong on track once again. The Spaniard has a tonne of style, especially when his wheels leave the ground!

Frenchman Thomas Estaque rounded out the top 10 in timed training.

Former EWS World Champ Jerome Clementz was seen on track today as one of the pre-runners.

Up and over with Mark Wallace.

It's the last chance this season for Luca Shaw to take that World Cup win he's been challenging for all year...

Wyn Masters flinging that big wheeled GT Fury through the deep loam that lays in wait on most of the track.

Last round's winner Loic Bruni would love to do it again in front of the French crowd this weekend.

Newly crowned British National Champ Matt Walker blast through the rough and rooty lower woods.

The speed is clearly there for Charlie Harrison, following his breakthrough result at Mont-Sainte-Anne... now he's dialing in the style.

As the course continued to dry, the loam was absolutely flying by the TT session.

Greg Minnaar tries to keep from getting sucked into one of the big ruts that have formed in the middle of the track.

Dakotah Norton banks it into one of the tight turns in the bottom woods. On a track this short it will be important to nail these corners, as stalling out or getting stood up will ruin a race run here.

Myriam Nicole will have to push extra hard this weekend if she wants to move up from her current 5th place raking.

6th in the timed session, but you already knew to look out for Loris Vergier on home turf this weekend.

Noel Niederberger is never not styling.

Sam Blenkinsop cutting through the soft first turns which were looking worse for wear by the end of the day.

Patrick Butler on course for another great result in the juniors and making all the right shapes along the way.

Luca Shaw scrubbing the open tables.

Rachel Atherton trying to find the race line at the close of the timed session.

Danny Hart tucks an elbow and keeps it tight against the tree down into the final rock chute.

Finn Iles took a big slam and had to take a few minutes to gather his thoughts before pressing on with the rest of practice.

Greg Williamson is a literal dark horse with his stealthy black set-up, but could also pull a big result anytime.

What can Joe Smith muster up when the clock starts to count for real? He was second fastest in timed training and looked at home in the deep dust and loam, it'd be great to see him take the big result he's been knocking on the door of.

It was as fast and loose as it gets out there today... Cue Blenkinsop getting wild.

Thomas Estaque is capable of any result and maybe the home crowd will be enough to spur him onto the podium once again.

Vali Holl, looking to go 6 for 6 and make it a perfect inaugural season of WC racing.

Aaron Gwin scrubs one jump and his teammate Angel Suarez whips another off in the distance.

Some typical uncouth trail decorum from the Mob.

An end of day line scope for Gee Atherton, who was already onto a good thing after his heater of a TT lap.

While the track in La Bresse may be short, it certainly gets straight to the point right out of the gate. Fast off-cambers, slippery berms and big jumps greet riders as soon as they head into the woods, and with conditions being bone dry it seems new roots, rocks, and ruts appear on each run. With the general consensus amongst riders being that the track is fun to ride, harder than it looks, and challenging, it certainly should put to bed any doubts that may have been lingering after watching any random helmet cam footage prior to the event.With times under two and a half minutes this track will reward those who can run it on the ragged edge without making any mistakes. Should you check up or ride any section tentatively you will most certainly slide back more than a few places come race day.Even though many of the titles are locked up already, the remaining podium spots in the overall are all up for grabs, and come race day on Saturday, the little track in La Bresse should put on one heck of a show.