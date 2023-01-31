Video: 'La PROPAIN Fiesta' Showcases Athlete Reunion at Freeride Fiesta in Mexico

Words: PROPAIN
Freeride Fiesta
, the first big freeride event of the season, took place earlier this month in sunny Guadalajara, Mexico. From Rampage veterans and slopestyle stars to 14-year-old youngsters, over 70 riders from all over the world were represented. With a unique atmosphere, a huge jump line, and of course lots of partying, this event is a great change from the usual contest format. The riding was incredible, but the piñatas, tequila, and traditional Mexican food were a great added bonus. Here’s a recap of what went down at Freeride Fiesta 2023 with PROPAIN!
In total there were six PROPAIN riders: Rémy Métailler
, Cami Nogueira
, Carson Storch
, Elias
and Daniel Ruso
and Ryan Rodriguez
. While Rémy and Ryan were most comfortable on their Rage CF's
, the rest of the riders opted for a Spindrift
with double crown forks. Only Carson Storch was out on a single crown fork to throw some barspins and tailwhips.
You better not be afraid of heights on these jumps.
Carson Storch coming out of a twisted flat spin.
Elias Ruso was riding at its best and showcasing his unique style.
Daniel Ruso was also on fire at the event, showing that big tricks are what he does best.
There’s no stopping the PROPAIN Train.
Huge jumps, big tricks, and the festive atmosphere make this event unlike any other.
Not everything always goes smoothly. Despite a few falls and many scrapes and bruises, most riders remained injury-free. Cami Nogueira, unfortunately, dislocated her elbow one day before the event. Therefore, she was cheering on the riders from the side.
Carson Storch showed off some wild tricks, like this Flip Whip.
The biggest jump at the Freeride Fiesta was a real monster with a distance of almost 60 feet.
Rémy Métailler with a gigantic backflip on the step-up at the end of the line.
A real highlight at the end: The Ruso brothers and host Johny Salido do a frontflip side by side.
Elias Ruso won the "El Mexicano - Spirit Award" for his incredibly positive vibe throughout the event.
