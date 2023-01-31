Video: 'La PROPAIN Fiesta' Showcases Athlete Reunion at Freeride Fiesta in Mexico

Words: PROPAIN



You better not be afraid of heights on these jumps.



Carson Storch coming out of a twisted flat spin.

Elias Ruso was riding at its best and showcasing his unique style.

There’s no stopping the PROPAIN Train.

Huge jumps, big tricks, and the festive atmosphere make this event unlike any other.

Carson Storch showed off some wild tricks, like this Flip Whip.

The biggest jump at the Freeride Fiesta was a real monster with a distance of almost 60 feet.

A real highlight at the end: The Ruso brothers and host Johny Salido do a frontflip side by side.

Elias Ruso won the "El Mexicano - Spirit Award" for his incredibly positive vibe throughout the event.

