Lachlan Blair Announces Departure from Orange Factory Racing

Words: Lachlan Blair

After two incredible years riding and racing for Orange Factory Racing and four years total riding Orange bikes, the time has come for us to go our separate ways. Huge thanks to everyone involved with OFR and at Orange who I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. It has been great to travel the world racing with such a fantastic group of people. There was never a dull moment being a part of a team as exciting as Orange Factory Racing. From magazine covers to racing successes, it has been a brilliant time riding for such an iconic company.Heading into 2023 and beyond, I am really excited to be racing the full EWS series, Trans Madeira and some other races... I will be on a sharp new ride for next year, and I cannot wait to get it battling against the clock! Keep your eyes peeled for more news coming soon.