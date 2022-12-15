Lachlan Blair Announces Departure from Orange Factory Racing

Dec 15, 2022
by Lachlan Blair  

Words: Lachlan Blair

After two incredible years riding and racing for Orange Factory Racing and four years total riding Orange bikes, the time has come for us to go our separate ways. Huge thanks to everyone involved with OFR and at Orange who I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. It has been great to travel the world racing with such a fantastic group of people. There was never a dull moment being a part of a team as exciting as Orange Factory Racing. From magazine covers to racing successes, it has been a brilliant time riding for such an iconic company.

Shakedown photo from EWS Loudenvielle by Kike Abelleira


Heading into 2023 and beyond, I am really excited to be racing the full EWS series, Trans Madeira and some other races... I will be on a sharp new ride for next year, and I cannot wait to get it battling against the clock! Keep your eyes peeled for more news coming soon.

12 Comments

  • 2 0
 Good luck for the future Lachlan, you could never meet such a nicer guy, and thanks for the golf tips !!!
  • 2 1
 Time to be reunited with Joe Barnes. Multi-pivot envy strikes! Good luck with whichever team you end up with Lachlan, looking forward to seeing how you get on.
  • 1 0
 I didn't know fox Racing had a team for their orange fork.
  • 2 1
 Is this Tony Blair’s son?
  • 6 3
 Slightly different spelling for Tony- c***t is correct.
  • 1 0
 @chriss78:
  • 1 0
 With Ben Moore off Orange too, are they going to have a team left?
  • 3 2
 parts ways with Orange, now rides for Apple...
  • 4 0
 They provided him a trail bike, an enduro bike and an ebike, but he had to buy his own charger cable for £19.99 because that wasn’t included.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: And also encouraged him to take out a protection policy that has more holes than a tetley tea bag.
  • 4 3
 If you can ride a filing cabinet, you can ride anything.
  • 2 1
 Probably wanted more pivots





