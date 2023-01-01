Lachlan Blair Joins Deviate Cycles

The next year, I was still focused on downhilling, but after a few more injuries I started to realise that enduros were much less stressful, and you got to ride your bike a lot more! And after having not been able to ride my bike for so many months just getting to spend all day out riding your bike felt pretty good. So when Joe started the Hazzard Racing team in 2019, focussing purely on Enduro, that’s when I really just dived in.