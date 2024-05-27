Lael Wilcox Just Left Chicago on the Longest Ride of Her Life

May 27, 2024
by Outside Online  
https://velo.outsideonline.com/news/lael-wilcox-guinness-world-record-around-the-world/

Posted In:
Outside Network Racing and Events Lael Wilcox


Author Info:
outsideonline avatar

Member since Aug 7, 2019
103 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Kona Founders Buy Brand Back from Kent Outdoors
65703 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
53139 views
Rider List Announced & (Terrifying) Course Updates Teased for Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
52483 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
45443 views
Vlad Dascalu Gets 17 Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Whereabouts Rule Violations
39031 views
Bike Check: Marco Osborne's Transition Spire
33426 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
31383 views
First Ride: Roval's Control SL Team Wheels Use Carbon Spokes & Weigh 1190 Grams
29803 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.041149
Mobile Version of Website