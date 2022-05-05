Lal Bikes' Did Efficiency Tests on the Supre Drivetrain - An Update

Lal bikes have been testing a twelve-speed version of the Supre drivetrain on a hardtail test bike (the last version we saw on a bike was 11-speed).

A high pivot drivetrain with a conventional derailleur but the same 22-tooth idler in the same location as the Supre drivetrain.

According to Lal Bikes, their Supre drivetrain only wastes 0.9% more of the rider's power than a standard low-pivot derailleur drivetrain, and it's slightly more efficient than a high-pivot drivetrain with a standard derailleur, even one using the same oversized idler pulley as the Supre system.