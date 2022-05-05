Lal Bikes' Did Efficiency Tests on the Supre Drivetrain - An Update

May 5, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Lal bikes have been testing a twelve-speed version of the Supre drivetrain on a hardtail test bike (the last version we saw on a bike was 11-speed).

For those who don't remember, Lal Bikes' Supre drivetrain won Pinkbike's 2021 Innovation Of The Year award. It's the brainchild of Canadian engineer, Cedric Eveleigh, and the idea is to improve the reliability and efficiency of derailleur drivetrains for high-pivot bikes, by moving the chain tensioner pulley to the bottom bracket, out of harm's way. You can read about the details here or even more here, or find out why we thought it was the best innovation of 2021 here.

0% Loaded prev 1/3 next


Production bikes featuring the Supre drivetrain aren't due until 2023, but Cedric has been doing some interesting tests and we thought it was time for a little update.

One of Cedric's aims is to improve upon the efficiency of conventional drivetrains on high pivot bikes. Because the chain passes over the idler wheel while under a lot of tension, high pivot bikes are less efficient than conventional bikes, and so a little slower uphill. In a recent test, I found a high pivot bike with an idler was about 2% less efficient than a comparable "low pivot" bike.


But Cedric claims to be able to narrow this efficiency gap with his drivetrain. That's partly because the gear-selecting and tensioning pulleys are larger than those in a conventional derailleur, and the larger pulleys mean the chain pins don't have to articulate through as much of an angle when they wind their way through them. For the same reason, the 22-tooth idler pulley is larger than most high pivot bikes, plus it's further away from the cassette, which minimises cross-chain angles at either end of the gearing range. Finally, the frame-mounted tensioner uses a hydraulic damper instead of a friction clutch like you'd find in most derailleurs; this allows the chain tension to be reduced, without causing excessive chain slap, and lower chain tension further reduces friction.

A conventional "low pivot" drivetrain.
Lal bikes' Supre drivetrain.
A high pivot drivetrain with a conventional derailleur but the same 22-tooth idler in the same location as the Supre drivetrain.

To prove the efficiency of his drivetrain, Cedric tested it on a purpose-built test rig in Germany, alongside a conventional derailleur drivetrain without an idler. He also tested a high pivot drivetrain with a conventional derailleur, but the same large idler pulley that the Supre system uses, placed at the same position relative to the cassette (you can think of this as a best-case scenario for a drivetrain with an idler and a normal derailleur). According to Lal Bikes, the Supre drivetrain was on average about 0.9% less efficient than a conventional low-pivot derailleur drivetrain, but slightly more efficient than the "best-case" high-pivot drivetrain with a conventional derailleur.

According to Lal Bikes, their Supre drivetrain only wastes 0.9% more of the rider's power than a standard low-pivot derailleur drivetrain, and it's slightly more efficient than a high-pivot drivetrain with a standard derailleur, even one using the same oversized idler pulley as the Supre system.

The advantage compared to the "best case" high pivot drivetrain may be tiny, but given most high pivots use 16-18 tooth pulleys (not 22-tooth), have the idler closer to the cassette, and in many cases also require a lower roller guide, the real world efficiency of many high pivot drivetrains could be considerably lower. If the efficiency test I did is anything to go by, a conventional high pivot with a 16-tooth idler and a lower guide is around 2% less efficient than a conventional low pivot drivetrain. Whereas, according to Lal bikes' numbers, the Supre drivetrain more than halves this disadvantage to less than 1%.

As always, take any manufacturer's claims with a pinch of salt (even if they have a nice graph), but it seems reasonable to assume the Supre drivetrain will be more efficient than existing high-pivot systems. Given its main selling point is the promise of better reliability, that's a nice bonus.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Lal Bikes


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Canyon Spectral 125 AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
50579 views
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
47767 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
43615 views
Henry’s Waffle House: Mountain Biking is Getting Too Easy
41278 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
36894 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
36229 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
35831 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
35275 views

15 Comments

  • 9 0
 "Production bikes featuring the Supre drivetrain aren't due until 2023."
Any word on if this will be a new bike built by Lal Bikes' or a collaboration with an another brand?
  • 2 0
 I believe he said in an earlier interview that he's in talks with a somewhat big bike brand if I recall correctly
  • 4 0
 Cédric said that his goal is to licence the system so I would lean towards a "collab". My bet is either WAO or Devinci
  • 1 0
 Forbidden IMO.
  • 1 0
 @mechatronicjf: DEVINCI has recently been bought or is in process of. I would be suprised they would invest in such a major change right now.
  • 3 0
 @SATN-XC We're focusing on the drivetrain parts, which we'll manufacture here in BC and provide to bike companies with Supre Drive equipped bikes. Can't say yet who the bike companies are though. We're happy to work with any bike company to help them design frames for the Supre Drive. Our current collaborations are going very well and exciting stuff will be revealed soon!
  • 10 0
 Great to see folk trying to bring an alternative to the market. Good luck old bean.
  • 8 0
 "Is that a Supre?!"
  • 3 0
 Where update?
  • 4 0
 I believe its the efficiency data. same design, just more testing has been done
  • 2 0
 How times were each test points repeated?
  • 1 0
 and different RPM plus wattage. I have no idea what 200W or who can do it.
  • 1 0
 @Devbot123 Good question. For each test point (in other words, for each set of test parameters), the drivetrain was cycled for 90 seconds without data recording, to let things stabilize, and then data was recorded for 60 seconds at a sample frequency of 600 Hz. So each test point is an average of 36,000 data points.
  • 2 0
 This is so sick. Would love a bike with this
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008884
Mobile Version of Website