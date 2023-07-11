Video: Lando Steezy on the Nukeproof Megawatt

PRESS RELEASE: Nukeproof
Designed around the legendary Mega platform. The Megawatt is Nukeproof’s long travel enduro platform, but with the added assistance of a motor. Launched in 2021, the Megawatt quickly won a number of media accolades, Including the 2022 MBUK & Bikeradar E-Bike of the Year. As with all Nukeproof products, its heritage is rooted in racing — gracing the E-Enduro World Cup podium with Sam Hill in the Tweed Valley. The latest Megawatt receives some notable upgrades.Frame Upgrades:
The Megawatt frame won over riders with a blend of dialled geometry and poised suspension kinematics, none of that’s changed. But, we did make some subtle tweaks in order to improve customer experience. We’ve re-routed the brake, gear, and dropper cables through the downtube to improve routine maintenance of the frame. All internal cables run into and through the downtube guided by secure mounting brackets. These can be accessed with ease through the battery door when the battery is removed. All New Shimano STEPS STEPS EP801:
The heart of the Megawatt is the all-new Shimano STEPS EP801 drive system, a highly controllable, high-performance power unit with a maximum torque of 85Nm. The result is a quiet motor that offers a natural ride feel with smooth power delivery. The EP801 drive system’s all new display, improved heat management, and all-new wiring harness improves efficiency and results in longer ride times and improved battery life. ALL NEW Specifications:
The Megawatt receives the latest specification from our partner brands. The RS, Factory and Elite builds are specc'ed with the latest SRAM AXS T-Type 12-speed group set. All AXS models feature SRAM’s 11-52t cassette, enabling the Megawatt to climb as effortlessly as it descends. The Megawatt also benefits from T-Type’s improved shifting performance under load, ensuring smooth performance and longer chain life.
All AXS drivetrains come with the new AXS POD Ultimate shifter which is ergonomically designed for comfort and performance. NOTE: Specification shown in action photos features athlete-sponsored components.
To celebrate the launch of the latest Megawatt we lined up Lando Steezy and Alex Rankin to produce some video gold, with Briggy Smalls on the still photography.
The Megawatt Factory was Leo's with his first ever e-bike, safe to say he's stoked on the new bike. As a non-driver, it's made getting to and from the local trails a breeze and he's regularly banging out 50 mile days up to Mac woods and Farmer Johns.
The Models: RS:
£7999.99 GBP / $9,299.00 USD / €9499.99 EU
The Megawatt 297 RS is specc'ed in homage to the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Race team specification. It features the highest tier of SRAM, Rockshox and Nukeproof components.
The Megawatt RS IS the highest tier of Megawatt. It comes equipped with RockShox Ultimate series suspension. Up front is a 170mm of travel from the RockShox Zeb Ultimate charger 3 fork. Out back is 165mm of travel from a custom-tuned Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT.
To enhance control, the RS features SRAM Code RSC 4-piston brakes. These are hugely powerful with adjustment to dial in the perfect feel. A Nukeproof Horizon Enduro Saddle is combined with the smooth Bike Yoke Divine Stealth dropper, paired with the Triggey Remote lever. As with the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory team, the 297 RS comes with a Nukeproof Horizon V2 wheel and Michelin tires combination. The wheels are wrapped in Michelin’s Race Series DH22 rubber for the ultimate traction on climbs and in corners. This combination is supplied tubeless ready.
The RS uses the new Shimano 630Wh battery. This can be exchanged for the EP801’s smaller 504Wh battery with the Megawatts adjustable mount system (on all specifications). All bikes include a Shimano battery charger and adaptor to allow both on bike and off the bike charging using either the Euro or UK charging cables included.FACTORY:
£7899.99 GBP / $8,899.00 USD / €9499.99 EU
The Megawatt 297 Factory features the latest SRAM X0-GX AXS T-Type 12-speed groupset. The Megawatt Factory comes equipped with Fox Factory suspension. Fitted with a Fox 38 Factory Fork, the Factory 297 comes with 170mm of travel up front. Out back is a custom-tuned Fox Float X2 Factory rear shock. The Factory specification features the awesome Hayes Dominion 4-piston brakes. Powerful yet fully customisable, these brakes offer riders a consistently high level of power and performance when combined with the 220mm/203mm rotors. The Factory specification comes complete with the smooth Bikeyoke Divine Stealth dropper combined with the Triggey Remote lever.
To ensure traction, the 297 Factory comes specified with Maxxis Assegai Wide Trail tires, which combined with the DT Swiss 1700 Spline wheelset are tubeless ready. Finishing the Megawatt 297 Factory is Nukeproof’s highest level of components, the Horizon. This includes a quality 7075 alloy, 800mm wide handlebar and CNC machined 45mm Horizon stem. The Factory uses the new Shimano 630Wh battery. This can be exchanged for the EP801’s smaller 504Wh battery with the Megawatts adjustable mount system (on all specifications). All bikes include a Shimano battery charger and adaptor to allow both on bike and off the bike charging using either the Euro or UK charging cables included.Elite:
£6899.99 GBP / $7,899.00 USD / €7899.99 EU
The Megawatt 297 Elite is specified with the Fox Factory Elite suspension and SRAM’s all new 12-Speed GX Eagle AXS T-Type drivetrain. The Elite comes with the all new AXS POD Ultimate shifter which is ergonomically designed for comfort and performance. Upfront on the Megawatt Elite is a 170mm Fox’s 38 Performance Elite Series Fork. Out back is 165mm of travel from a custom-tuned Fox Float x2 Performance Elite shock. Braking comes courtesy of SRAM’s 4-piston DB8 brakes. A Nukeproof saddle is combined with the smooth Brand-X Ascend dropper (size specific to the frame size).
The 297 Elite model combines Nukeproof’s awesome Horizon V2 Wheel set with the Maxxis Assegai 3c Maxx grip DD/TR front and rear. This combination is supplied tubeless ready. A Nukeproof Horizon finishing kit completes the build with 80mm wide Horizon v2 handlebars, Sam Hill Signature grips and a 45mm CNC machined Horizon
stem.
The ELITE uses the new Shimano 630Wh battery. This can be exchanged for the EP801’s smaller 504Wh battery with the Megawatts adjustable mount system (on all specifications). All bikes include a Shimano battery charger and adaptor to allow both on bike and off the bike charging using either the Euro or UK charging cables included.COMP:
£5399.99 GBP / $6,099.00 USD / €6399.99 EU
The Megawatt 297 Comp is designed to offer incredible performance and durability. The Comp model comes specified with the Microshift Advent-X drive train featuring the Advent-x wide-range 11-48t cassette. Up front, the Megawatt Comp has 170mm of travel from a Rockshox Domain fork. Out back is 165mm of travel from a custom-tuned Rockshox Super Deluxe Select R. Braking comes courtesy of SRAM’s 4-piston DB8 brakes. A Nukeproof Saddle is combined with the smooth Brand-X Ascend dropper (size specific to
the frame size).
The 297 Comp model rolls on 30mm wide Sun-Ringle Duroc wheelset wrapped in quality Maxxis Assegai 3c Maxx grip DD/TR Tyres front and rear. This combination is supplied tubeless ready. A Nukeproof Horizon finishing kit completes the build with 80mm wide Neutron handlebars and 45mm stem combined with Sam Hill Signature grips. The Megawatt 297 Comp uses the new Shimano 504Wh battery. This can be exchanged for the EP801’s larger 630Wh battery with the Megawatt's adjustable mount system (on all specifications). All bikes include a Shimano battery charger and adaptor to allow both on bike and off the bike charging using either the Euro or UK charging cables included.
All models are available now, check out www.nukeproof.com
for more information #itsanattitude
Huge thanks to Leo Smith (aka Lando Steezy), Alex Rankin (Video), Briggy Smalls (Photos) and P-Money (Music)