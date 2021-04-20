Lapierre Introduces EWS-E Team Led By Nico Vouilloz

Lapierre announced today that Nico Vouilloz will head a new team focused specifically on racing the full EWS-E series. The three-rider team will include two French up-and-coming racers from the downhill world: Antoine Rogge, age 18, and Kevin Marry, age 22.
|For the coming season I am training in the best possible way as I know that the level will be really high, and if I want to have some good results, I’m going to have to do some big efforts. I can’t wait to get stuck into the racing and find out where I am in relation to the other teams and racers.’’—Antoine Rogge
|I’m really enthusiastic with the idea of racing in Team Lapierre Overvolt colours for the coming season. Not just riding a Lapierre, but to do so with Nicolas Vouilloz, is a dream come true! I have a lot to learn from him, both on and off of the bike. I also get to share this adventure with Rogger (Antoine Rogge) who I have known since he was a kid and who is seriously fast, it’s awesome!—Kevin Marry
|With what these racers have shown us since their arrival, I believe that we have a bright future and the resources necessary to already aim for some solid results in the upcoming events. I am confident in our ability to accomplish our objectives.
Overall I am very satisfied with their state of mind, these are two young, highly motivated racers with a lot still to learn. I can’t wait to get racing to be able to share my experience and guide them throughout the year. This new team will also allow us to continue the development of the GLP2, but also to work on our own physical characteristics, as we know that the level is going to climb again in the 2nd year of EWS-E.’’—Nico Vouilloz
The team will ride the Lapierre Overvolt GLT II, which Nico Vouilloz designed with e-enduro racing in mind. The team is also supported by SRAM, RockShox, Michelin, Bosch, Ride 100%, Tag Metal, HT Components, Racer 1927, Joe's No Flat, and Slicy Products.
