FIRST LOOK

Lapierre Overvolt AM 727i - First Ride

Apr 23, 2018
by Paul Aston  

Lapierre Overvolt AM
FIRST RIDE
Lapierre
Overvolt AM 727i

Words by Paul Aston
Photos by Stef Candé


Based in Dijon, France, Lapierre Bicycles, is one of the oldest brands in the business, founded in 1946. They were also one of the early adopters of eMTB's back in 2014. This all-new Overvolt AM is targeted at all-mountain riding with 160mm of travel and 27.5+ rims and rubber.

This new platform is the first Lapierre propelled by a Shimano Steps motor and fuelled by a 'SnakePower' 500wh integrated battery. Starting at €4599 and reaching up to €6799 split across five spec levels, we headed to Corsica in exceptionally bad weather to try the AM727i.
Overvolt AM 727i Details

Intended use: trail / enduro
Travel: 160mm
Wheel size: 27.5+
Motor: Shimano STEPS E8000 motor w/ internal SnakePower battery
Frame construction: Aluminum
Sizes: S-XL
Pricing: €4599 - €6799
More info: cycles-lapierre.fr


Lapierre Overvolt AM


Frame Details

Lapierre Overvolt AM
The Overvolt AM has the on/off switch integrated into the top tube.
Lapierre Overvolt AM
A prominent chrome headtube badge from one of the oldest brands in the business; Lapierre was founded in 1946.
Lapierre Overvolt AM

Lapierre Overvolt AM
Woohoo, room for a bottle cage.

Compared to Lapierre's flagship Overvolt Carbon, the AM727i is almost bland. The carbon bike featured twin downtubes and a standard battery located under the seat tube and almost directly on top of the motor. The concept was to get the weight as low and centralized as possible for stability and light handling. The AM has a more conventional look and a new suspension design that tries to move the weight of the linkage and shock as low as possible, and instead integrates the battery into the downtube.


Lapierre Overvolt AM
Lapierre Overvolt AM

Lapierre Overvolt AM
Lapierre wanted to keep the weight of the bike a low down as possible, hence the new linkage design compared to previous Lapierre offerings.
Lapierre Overvolt AM


Motor and Battery

Lapierre Overvolt AM

Lapierre Overvolt AM
Lapierre Overvolt AM

Lapierre Overvolt AM

The motor is a standard Shimano STEPS E8000 unit, with stiff, 170mm Hollowtech cranks. The SnakePower battery, on the other hand, is far from standard; the huge articulated unit slides into the downtube from a sealed and lockable port near the head tube. After a couple of tries, it becomes simple and fast to remove it for charging or changing. Of course, the battery can still be charged in the bike with a charging port on the downtube.


Build Kits

Aluminum is the only option for the eMTB chassis, with four sizes S-XL. There are five models to choose from with prices ranging from €4599 - €6799. There are also all of the same options in a 29" wheeled bike, with 140mm travel.

Lapierre Overvolt AM 727i
927i €6799
Lapierre Overvolt AM 727i
827i €6499
Lapierre Overvolt AM 727i
727i €5999
Lapierre Overvolt AM 727i
627i €5499
Lapierre Overvolt AM 727i
527i €4599



Geometry


The AM727i's geometry is aimed at all-mountain riding and shaped around 27.5+ wheels. Interestingly, you can't fit 29" wheels as it is a true 27" bike with added clearance to squeeze in a 2.8" tire (most brands offer the option of 29" or 27.5+).

The prime numbers are a 65.5º head angle, 75.5º seat angle, and 445mm chainstays. Reach numbers start at 418mm on the S, up to 482 on the XL.

Lapierre Overvolt AM727 geometry



Lapierre Overvolt AM
Ride Impressions


After jumping off the ferry on to sunny Corsica, we were greeting by 10cm of snow on the beach and the worst (or best) snowfall on the island for decades, which took a sharp toll on our riding time. But after a couple of days, things started to dry out and we could get going.

The AM727i was simple to set up with Fox's latest suspension being a breeze to get dialed in. The bike was quiet from the outset with no battery rattle, and the rubber guards to keep chainslap at bay.

Shimano's motor with the latest firmware updates has great torque sensitive power in 'Trail' mode and makes feeding in the power easier and more intuitive on techy and loose trails. That said, I struggled more on this eMTB when tackling steep climbs than the recently tested Thok and Canyon.

As we dropped into some rocky descents, we were plagued with punctures - some tougher tires would be the first upgrade over the spec'd EXO casing High Roller and Rekon. C'mon Maxxis, just make some Double Down 2.8" tires already.

Lapierre Overvolt AM


Like all eMTB's, the stability from the extra weight keeps the bike planted, but there was enough support from suspension to keep the bike up in its travel and let your push as the speeds increase. Then to slow down, the bike is spec'd as all eMTB's should be with 200mm rotors and the more powerful choice of the Guide RE brakes that use an old-style Code caliper.

The AM727i traveled through and over most terrain well. The suspension needed some more support at the end of the stroke in big compressions and hits, but this could be solved with some suspension tweaking and some more time. Overall the AM727i is a package that is ready to take on nearly anything that is put in its way.

Lapierre Overvolt AM
Lapierre Overvolt AM





Must Read This Week
2019 Specialized Stumpjumper - First Ride
123793 views
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
80668 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
74537 views
Spotted: New YT Tues - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
65230 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
60017 views
Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018
58574 views
Tech Randoms - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
56302 views
RockShox Boxxer World Cup - First Ride
50901 views

20 Comments

  • + 16
 They have absolutely no place other than for people who like to ride together in groups, avoid shuttles, get more dh in their riding time and want to enjoy the sport with a big grin, bunch of cheats who are cheating their selves, makes me so angry lol
  • + 0
 "The sport" - which sport exactly do you mean Wink
  • + 2
 So you are saying, that you are jealous of others that use e bikes to ride more?
  • + 1
 A dude flew past me in the weekend on his e-bike while I pushed my dh rig up the hill. I'm jealous and want to cheat too!
  • + 10
 Tissues a the ready to dry the eyes of the incoming boohoo brigade. Its a motorbike, [wahhh], fat lazy, [sobbing] earn your decent, [weep] trail access issues [blub]
  • + 1
 I'm ready. I you want to moan, please do so right here.
  • + 1
 won't someone think of the children!
  • + 6
 ABSOLUTE CHEATS!! Now where's that uplift?
  • + 9
 Dont care about the bike. But how are the trails in corsica?
  • + 4
 im glad PB isn't listening to vocal minority and keeps making ebike content keep it up guys
  • + 3
 I'm going to put some popcorn on - who wants some?
  • + 1
 Yes Funny that e bikes can have a bottle cage, but a lot of enduro bikes cant fit one in, strange?
  • + 1
 Muricans must still be sleeping. They haven't arrived at this article to have a cry yet
  • + 1
 I hope that in 20 years, e-bikes would weight less and be more DH friendly. please let it be! I will be 60 at that time.
  • + 3
 I'm not e-mused
  • + 1
 5th picture down Engineered in France....
  • + 1
 Still better than a Raleigh or a Boardman !
  • + 1
 @Euskafreez: Sir Walter Raleigh made a fortune selling tobacco and BMX's
  • - 2
 According to the dictionary.

motorbike
[moh-ter-bahyk]
noun
a small, lightweight motorcycle.
a bicycle that is propelled by an attached motor.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035346
Mobile Version of Website