Lapierre Recalls Aluminum Zesty AM & Spicy Frames due to Deforming Downtubes

Jun 10, 2022
by Mike Levy  
French cycling brand Lapierre has announced a voluntary recall of two models, the aluminum Zesty AM and the aluminum Spicy, both from 2020 and 2021. According to Lapierre, their decision to issue the recall came after sixteen reported cases of "deformation" to the downtubes, with those sixteen frames accounting for "0.5% of production." There have been no reported injuries.

"Production and delivery of the affected models have been suspended as a precautionary measure for users," Lapierre says. They're asking riders who own aluminum Zesty AM and Spicy frames from 2020 and 2021 that are included in the recall to "not use their bikes anymore." The exact 2020 and 2021 models in the global recall are the Zesty AM 3.0, Zesty AM 4.0, Zesty AM 4.9, Zesty AM 5.9, Spicy 3.0, and the Spicy 4.9.

Frames manufactured for the 2020 and 2021 model years will have serial numbers beginning with LPA3 or LPB3, which can be found on the underside of the bottom bracket shell. The recall does not include 2019 bikes or the Zesty TR.

Lapierre says that they're initiating a recall system and that owners can expect a frame replacement. Authorized dealers and rental outfits can also expect support.

More information about the recall can be found on Lapierre's website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Lapierre Bikes Lapierre Spicy


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
115223 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
88003 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55515 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
46755 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
37452 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
33578 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
33481 views
More Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
32577 views

8 Comments

  • 9 0
 Fortunately it's Lapierre, so nobody has yet been affected by this recall
  • 3 1
 "Owners can expect a frame replacement".... with what? A bamboo frame? and when? 2032?
Good new: I don't own a Lapierre and I never will.
  • 2 0
 Just call it complience and advertise it as a good thing. Thats what the handlebar brands do
  • 2 0
 Ahh..and so it begins again.
  • 2 0
 This will leave a bitter taste in the mouth of Lapierre owners
  • 2 0
 Breakierre
  • 2 0
 Snapierre
  • 1 0
 Couldn’t they just contact the two people that bought them
directly





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008918
Mobile Version of Website