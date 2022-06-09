Lapierre Recalls Aluminum Zesty AM & Spicy Frames due to Deforming Downtubes

French cycling brand Lapierre has announced a voluntary recall of two models, the aluminum Zesty AM and the aluminum Spicy, both from 2020 and 2021. According to Lapierre, their decision to issue the recall came after sixteen reported cases of "deformation" to the downtubes, with those sixteen frames accounting for "0.5% of production." There have been no reported injuries.
"Production and delivery of the affected models have been suspended as a precautionary measure for users," Lapierre says. They're asking riders who own aluminum Zesty AM and Spicy frames from 2020 and 2021 that are included in the recall to "not use their bikes anymore." The exact 2020 and 2021 models in the global recall are the Zesty AM 3.0, Zesty AM 4.0, Zesty AM 4.9, Zesty AM 5.9, Spicy 3.0, and the Spicy 4.9.
Frames manufactured for the 2020 and 2021 model years will have serial numbers beginning with LPA3 or LPB3, which can be found on the underside of the bottom bracket shell. The recall does not include 2019 bikes or the Zesty TR.
Lapierre says that they're initiating a recall system and that owners can expect a frame replacement. Authorized dealers and rental outfits can also expect support. More information about the recall can be found on Lapierre's website
