Lapierre Returns to World Cup XC After 11 Years with the Lapierre Mavic Unity Team

Jan 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

After an 11-year hiatus Lapierre is back racing at World Cups with the newly formed Lapierre-Mavic Unity team.

The new Lapierre XC will be focusing on the XC and XCC Short Track World Cup calendar while also committing to the next two Olympic events in 2024 and 2028. With the new team, Lapierre will have its own teams in XC, Enduro and e-Enduro racing.

Filling out the roster on the Lapierre-Mavic Unity team is Malene Degn, Annie Last, Isaure Medde, Sebastian Fini Carstensen, Thomas Litscher and Erik Haegstad.


bigquotesCross-country is an important part of Lapierre’s DNA and history. The brand has been focused on performance sports for over 25 years, so after road and enduro, it’s time to return to the XC scene. We are therefore very happy to have been able to finalize this project, with a team and partners, such as Mavic, that match our values. Dorian Tabeau, Lapierre brand manager

Alongside racing on Lapierre bikes the team will be using Mavic's Crossmax SL Ultimate carbon wheels, Fox suspension, components from FSA and Michelin tires.

