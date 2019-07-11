Course Preview: Lapping Old School - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Dirt road climbs and a nice view.

Double track climbs.

A bit of grass was scraped off here, then they gave up?

More open climbing - the climbs should be fast-paced.

Lots of grass.

The Crankworx DS course should provide some excitement.

A bit of burned in singletrack up top with passing options.

Wee jumps to make things interesting?

They did try to utilize the small patches of woods, snaking the single track around as tightly as they could.

Line choices and bumps. Again, this section is a mere few seconds long, unfortunately.

There are a few roots to be had.

Fresh cut open climbs, we wish there was a bit more like this.

Sorry, but we are fixating on the roots, when we find them.

Lines will need to be burned in.

There is also a fair bit of gravel.

There is an over / under bridge.

Little drops and wide lanes.

Dual Speed and Style berms could get wild with a bunch of riders on them at once.

The slopestyle start house and a rooty exit to one of the top woods sections.

More of this please.

Dual Speed and Style and the Les Gets sign.

We pity the riders who get caught on the inside. Like we said, there are aspects of this course that could prove very interesting come race day.

More swoopy Dual Speed and Style corners.

Perhaps the best part of the course is a few quick singletrack S turns that are simply beautiful.

The exit from the loamy S turns to Dual Speed and Style.

There is always a certain amount of excitement for the unveiling of a new World Cup venue, and after the beautiful course in La Bresse last year hopes were high that France would once again deliver the goods. New XC courses have raised the bar of what is expected; they have become more aggressive and technical and have made for some very exciting racing. With that said, we have been a bit harsh on courses that fall short of the new standard in recent years, but there was a fair amount of disappointment when we laid eyes on the course here in Les Gets.The track uses bits of the dual slalom course from Crankworxs as well as part of the Dual Speed and Style course. There are a few small fresh cut woods sections that have yet to burn in, and the rest of the track is dirt road and open grass slope. Hardly what would seem to be the stuff that creates a sense of awe. But, and there is a but here, the grass is mostly off camber, and could be excitingly treacherous if it rains. The laps should be fast and there is plenty of room for passing. So, let us wait and see how this plays out.