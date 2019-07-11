Course Preview: Lapping Old School - Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

There is always a certain amount of excitement for the unveiling of a new World Cup venue, and after the beautiful course in La Bresse last year hopes were high that France would once again deliver the goods. New XC courses have raised the bar of what is expected; they have become more aggressive and technical and have made for some very exciting racing. With that said, we have been a bit harsh on courses that fall short of the new standard in recent years, but there was a fair amount of disappointment when we laid eyes on the course here in Les Gets.
The track uses bits of the dual slalom course from Crankworxs as well as part of the Dual Speed and Style course. There are a few small fresh cut woods sections that have yet to burn in, and the rest of the track is dirt road and open grass slope. Hardly what would seem to be the stuff that creates a sense of awe. But, and there is a but here, the grass is mostly off camber, and could be excitingly treacherous if it rains. The laps should be fast and there is plenty of room for passing. So, let us wait and see how this plays out.
