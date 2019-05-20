RACING

Lars Forster to Miss Nove Mesto World Cup After Albstadt Crashes

May 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

European XC champion, Lars Forster, has pulled out of this weekend's Nove Mesto XC World Cup after three crashes he suffered in Albstadt. Forster was leading when he first slid out on the grassy turns before the tech zone, his second crash is shown above on the single track section and his final, race-ending crash came in the woods.

Forster came second in the Short Track on Friday and was in a leading pair with team mate Nino Schurter before crashes spoiled his race. After confirming nothing was broken, Lars was flown to a hospital in Switzerland for an MRI which showed bruising and swelling on his foot and knee. He will miss Nove Mesto but hopefully be back on the bike for the third round in Vallnord in July.

Lars Forster leads the men out of the start.
Lars taking the hole shot in the XCC

bigquotesSlippery when wet... Maybe would have been better to pull out of the race after this one, but as you can see I wasn’t at 100% anymore. The aftermath: bone bruise at knee/ foot and both have big swelling. The worst part of it: I won’t be able to start at next weeks World Cup in Nove Mesto.

A full recovery is needed to get back to the strong shape like I showed in the first two laps.Lars Forster

We're hoping Lars makes a speedy recovery and that we see him back on the bike soon.

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Last year there were some crashes, this year there were a few more, and reading through social media there were many more crashes which we didn't see on RedBull TV (Eva Lechner, Ondřej Cink, etc).

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxqN6PboUsZ/

I'm starting to fear for what will be the response of the organizer for next year (for better or for worse).
  • + 1
 He was lucky to only have his bike hit that post! Not that it mattered to the final result but I'm surprised he jumped back on to the course further down the track, I thought there would have been strict rules like there are in DH
  • + 3
 dazed and confused.. would be ruled out of UCI DH until medically cleared wouldn't he following that vid?
  • + 2
 This crash indeed explains why he went down again, looks dazed. Glad to hear it's not that serious, as it looked quite bad when he was walking assisted out of the woods.
  • + 1
 Holy moly that was a hit. Could've been so much worse.

