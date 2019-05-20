Lars Forster to Miss Nove Mesto World Cup After Albstadt Crashes

Lars taking the hole shot in the XCC

Slippery when wet... Maybe would have been better to pull out of the race after this one, but as you can see I wasn’t at 100% anymore. The aftermath: bone bruise at knee/ foot and both have big swelling. The worst part of it: I won’t be able to start at next weeks World Cup in Nove Mesto.



A full recovery is needed to get back to the strong shape like I showed in the first two laps. — Lars Forster

European XC champion, Lars Forster, has pulled out of this weekend's Nove Mesto XC World Cup after three crashes he suffered in Albstadt. Forster was leading when he first slid out on the grassy turns before the tech zone, his second crash is shown above on the single track section and his final, race-ending crash came in the woods.Forster came second in the Short Track on Friday and was in a leading pair with team mate Nino Schurter before crashes spoiled his race. After confirming nothing was broken, Lars was flown to a hospital in Switzerland for an MRI which showed bruising and swelling on his foot and knee. He will miss Nove Mesto but hopefully be back on the bike for the third round in Vallnord in July.We're hoping Lars makes a speedy recovery and that we see him back on the bike soon.