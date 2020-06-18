Last Bikes Launch the 2021 Glen & Coal

The Last Glen The Last Coal

• 29" wheeled trail bike

• 145mm rear travel

• 150mm fork travel

• 2.9kg frame weight

• Geometry and suspension adjusted per size

• Starting at €1799 for the frame w/o shock



Coal frame Last Coal Details

• 29" wheeled enduro bike

• 160mm rear travel

• 170mm fork travel

• 2.9kg frame weight

• Geometry and suspension adjusted per size

• Starting at €1799 for the frame w/o shock





All aluminium frames with neat and clean details. The down tube is upped in size compared to the previous Glen and Coal versions. Dropouts see extensive machining, along with the other frame parts, to drop weight. Rear triangle tubing has more rounded, ankle friendly, edges.

Construction & Details

Both Glen and Coal use SRAM's Universal Derailleur Hanger. Lower shock bolts are titanium on both frames, with the Glen also having a titanium upper shock bolt.

Geometry & Sizing

The Glen and Coal use, like all other Last bikes, a single pivot linkage driven suspension system. The connecting link between the rear triangle and rocker link can be swapped out for the MX Link, allowing the bike to be set up with a 27.5" rear wheel.

Suspension & MX Option

Last Glen leverage ratio. Last Coal leverage ratio.

Glen anti-squat and anti-rise left. Coal anti-squat and anti-rise right. The blue lines show the bike's adjusted kinematics per size, with the grey lines showing how they would have been if Last hadn't adjusted the kinematics to the changing centre of gravity of different sized riders.

Glen, left and Coal, right, full builds featuring many of the upgrade options from Fox suspension, Shimano drivetrain and brakes, DT Swiss and Newmen wheels and Vecnum dropper posts.

Builds, Pricing & Availability