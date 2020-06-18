Last Bikes Launch the 2021 Glen & Coal

Today Last bikes launch not one but two new bikes. With a bit of clever engineering and a couple of different parts, they are using the same frame to offer options for trail and enduro riding.
Sold as separate frames and bikes, the Glen and Coal use the same aluminium front and rear triangles with a different linkage and shock to adjust the bike suspension and intent.
The Glen, now in its second iteration, is a 29” wheeled, 145mm travel bike based around a 150mm fork while the Coal, now in its third iteration, is now a 29” wheeled, 160mm travel bike based around a 170mm fork.
Last Glen Details
• 29" wheeled trail bike
• 145mm rear travel
• 150mm fork travel
• 2.9kg frame weight
• Geometry and suspension adjusted per size
• Starting at €1799 for the frame w/o shock
Last Coal Details
• 29" wheeled enduro bike
• 160mm rear travel
• 170mm fork travel
• 2.9kg frame weight
• Geometry and suspension adjusted per size
• Starting at €1799 for the frame w/o shock
Construction & Details
The Glen and Coal frames are constructed from 6011 aluminium and are more strings to the aluminium renaissance bow of recent years, although they recently debuted their lightweight composite Tarvo
. But don’t think that by using aluminium it signifies a less developed and poorer performing version than some of the composite superbikes out there.
Last are astute engineers and the frames host many details to up the strength while dropping the weight. The new frames start at 2.9kg and can be built up into what look to be incredibly capable bikes starting at 12.5kg.
The new versions of the Glen and Coal see a slightly larger down tube for improved stiffness and more rounded tube profiles on the rear end for less sharp edges around your legs and heels.
Last also take extra steps to machine all the bearing seats close to home in Germany, allowing them to have finer control on the tolerances and alignment of the bearing seats.
All cables are internal and use bolt-on pieces close to the head tube to secure the cables and some direct routing through the main pivot and chain stay bridge to avoid taking a route that requires a lot of cable slack to compensate for the travel.
Both frames use SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger and have threaded BBs that can also take an ISCG adapter if required, screwed in between the BB cup and the frame.
Hopefully, no hardware finds its way under the washing machine as all the spacers in the rocker arm are captive and both frames use a titanium lower shock bolt. On the Glen, the upper shock bolt is also titanium and all these bolts are back compatible with their older Glen and Coal models.
Geometry & Sizing
Last size their bikes according to the intended rider size in cm, starting at 155 and going up to 195. There are five sizes in total for both the bikes and the chain stay length and seat angle vary per size. As the bike size increases the chain stays grow and the seat angle steepens, bringing balance between the front and rear centres and positioning the riders seated weight comfortably and further away from the rear.
The Glen and Coal do see geometry changes between them, due to the difference in fork length, but Last have a done a really good job of balancing the two bike’s geometry given that they come from the same platform.
The Glen, with its focus a little more on trail riding, has a slightly steeper head angle and lower bottom bracket to play with the reduced travel. Reach is a little longer, 10mm, and the seat angle is a touch steeper. But for a modern trail bike, it looks, on paper, like it could handle a lot.
The Coal, focussed more on enduro, has a slacker head angle and a slightly raised BB, but then has more travel and so would sag to almost the same position as the Glen. With that longer fork, the seat angle does slacken a touch but is still steep enough and in combination with the shorter reach it should result in a not too dissimilar seated position between the two bikes. With the Coal’s upped travel and purpose the slightly shorter reach, while still quite lengthy, should help keep the big travel bike easily manoeuvrable.
For both bikes, the 155 and 165 sizes do see a lower BB and come specced with shorter cranks to account for this.
Suspension & MX Option
The frames use a single pivot linkage driven suspension design with the Glen using a 210 x 55mm shock for its 145mm travel and the Coal using a 205 x 65mm shock for its 160mm of travel. The frames change the upper rocker link to facilitate this change in travel and Last kept standard eyelets on the Glen and trunnion mount on the Coal to bring the overall shock lengths for the two bikes closer together, despite the differences in stroke.
Added to that Last offer an MX option for both frames that uses a 29” front wheel but swaps the rear to a 27.5”. The longer MX Link, that connects the rear triangle to the rocker link, compensates for the change in wheel diameter and keeps the geometry close to the full 29” bike. The MX option is available to spec at no upcharge when you purchase the frame and full bikes also change the spec to suit the smaller rear wheel.
Last measure the leverage ratio progression from the sag point to the end of travel and both the Glen and Coal have 41% in that respect. For a long time, Last has been using very high levels of progression sighting the gains in sensitivity and bottom out resistance that it enables them.
While the Glen and Coal have the same percentage progression the bikes do differ slightly in the leverage ratio values, likely due to the change in linkage and shock stroke between the bikes.
Glen anti-squat and anti-rise left. Coal anti-squat and anti-rise right. The blue lines show the bike's adjusted kinematics per size, with the grey lines showing how they would have been if Last hadn't adjusted the kinematics to the changing centre of gravity of different sized riders.
Anti-squat and anti-rise values are high and fairly constant for both Glen and Coal and Last also worked on changing the kinematics per bike size to keep the acceleration and deceleration responses similar between the different sized bikes, accounting for the change in centre of gravity between different sized riders.
Glen, left and Coal, right, full builds featuring many of the upgrade options from Fox suspension, Shimano drivetrain and brakes, DT Swiss and Newmen wheels and Vecnum dropper posts.Builds, Pricing & Availability
The Glen and Coal are available as frames, starting without shocks and going through most air and coil offerings from Fox and RockShox.
The Glen starts at €1799 for the frame without shock and up to €2488 for the frame with a Fox Factory DHX2. Full bikes are available starting at €3299 and the list of upgrades to the standard build is a long as my arm.
The Coal starts at €1799 for the frame without shock and up to €2488 for the frame with a Fox Factory DHX2. Full bikes are available starting at €3459 with again, the extensive list of upgrade possibilities.
Frames are available in completely raw, that can be re-polished if you get it scuffed, blue powder coat and black anodizing are available too with a choice of decal colours. Custom paint jobs are also available for a 799 upcharge and are done by 70ID, the same company that recently painted George Brannigan's custom Propain Rage
.
Last also offer a pick up option in addition to their shipping option. You can meet the guys in Dortmund and have the bike setup up exactly right for you and even get out for a guided ride with them. Test rides are also possible and all information can be found on the Last website
.
Last even offer a crash replacement, in addition to their 5-year bike park approved warranty, that extends past the first owner and lasts for 3 years.
I really like the look of these. Look a little bit like the new spech enduro with that linkage/rear triangle, but much nicer in my opinion.
Geo is on the money. Can’t wait for a review.
Go look at Alchemy if you want to see long seat tube lengths
