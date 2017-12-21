RACING

Anita and Caro Gehrig and the Ibis Enduro Race Team Part Ways

Dec 21, 2017
by Ibis Cycles  

During Enduro World Series round 6 Whistler Canada 2015. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Last Call
Farewell Anita and Caro Gehrig
Photography // Dave Trumpore and Matt Wragg

Nearly four and half years ago - around the time of the Sea Otter Classic, Ibis’s Swiss distributor alerted us to expect a visit from a couple of journalists. Given the proximity of Ibis’s headquarters in Santa Cruz, California to the Sea Otter race venue in Monterey these sort of visits are normal at that time of year, but this visit turned out to be anything but routine. The ‘journalists’ were two tall women who appeared to be mirror images of each other.

They introduced themselves as Anita and Carolin Gehrig (aka - the Gehrig Twins, the Swiss Twin Towers, MTB Twins, Anita & Caro, etc) and got straight to the business of the journalistic endeavours. The conversation was thorough and professional, but full of jokes, friendly banter and laughter.

Ibis enduro team

Months later when we were forming the Ibis Cycles Enduro Racing Team, and in the midst of the cat and mouse games that go on behind the scenes as teams try to sign riders and secure sponsors, Anita and Carolin were put forth as possible recruits.

The impression they had left in our previous meeting made the decision a no brainer, and so it was that they became the first riders signed to the new team.

EWS round 7 Ainsa Spain. Photo by Matt Wragg.

And now after three successful seasons with the team, it is time to say goodbye.

Ibis enduro team

Changes to team rosters are inevitable, and the whys are never as simple as they may seem. The reality is that a myriad of vagaries must ultimately conclude in a black and white decision. And so it is that only those most intimately involved can even hope to understand.

It is best then to think of change as opportunity for both the riders and the team to chart a new course by which they both can achieve even greater success. And no salutation could be more heartfelt than for us to say that wish Anita and Carolin the best in everything they do.

Ibis enduro team

Starting with the foundation formed by Anita and Carolin, the Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team has evolved over these past three years to earn its place as the number one team in the Enduro World Series, and their contributions cannot be overstated. Whether it be the team’s first podium, the first stage win, or first series overall podium Anita and Carolin have authored the team’s most significant firsts.

Perhaps most notable, however, has been their incredible perseverance. Through three seasons competing at the sharp end of the results they have finished every single EWS race. Incredible.

Ibis enduro team

Along the way, there has been many other races, and many more notable victories - Trans-Provence, Italy’s Super Enduro Series, and the California Enduro Series. They’ve truly done it all.

So as this year comes to end, and we go our separate ways, we would be remiss if we didn’t take a moment to say “thank you”. Your contributions will never be forgotten, and you will always be part of the Ibis family.


For more news regarding the Ibis Cycles Enduro Team, stay tuned to Facebook and Instagram.

34 Comments

  • + 190
 Thanks so much @ibiscycles for the past three years and the nice farewell! It's been an unreal ride and I don't want to miss any memories on board these sick bikes and the team! Love your mentality and spirit and looking forward to meet on the trails somewhere again soon! xx
  • + 14
 It has been awesome 3 years with Ibis. Seeing you and your sister racing shoulder to shoulder with the best riders is a privilege! Hope we can see more of that on the next season. Good luck to both of you!! \m/
  • + 31
 I followed these girls down a stage in the Scottish leg of the EWS. Managed about 10 seconds before I got scared.
  • + 26
 they are 100% women
  • + 26
 They are probably still upset at Ibis for letting Lopes take all the parking spots before he went to Ellesworth...
  • + 21
 Didn't expect that...best of luck to the Gehrig twins in 2018

#EWSRumors
  • + 5
 Every team has to evolve in order to succeed, the twins have been true ambassadors to the brand and team, I wish them all the best for 2018 as I do Ibis.
  • + 5
 A tough act to follow, good luck to the Gehrigs in 2018. Ibis need to find some suitable replacements to continue their EWS success story.
  • + 6
 The Norwegian mountainbike magazine reported that Zakarias Blom-Johansen is leaving Ibis also (but could not reveal his new team before january 1st), so they are definitely switching things up for next season. The article has since disappeared from the internet, so it might have been published prematurely.
  • + 2
 I was lucky enough to share a shuttle with them (and Noga) in Finale this year, the weekend before EWS. Really friendly, scary fast! I have a feeling they'll do OK, whoever they sign for...
  • + 1
 Rocky Mountain please? These girls are awesome and tough and a loss for Ibis. Any team would be honored to have them both on their team. I was thinking perhaps Commencal (but then they'd have Cecile and the twins and one would often see 2 and perhaps the 3 of them on the podium and a clean sweep for Commencal)
  • + 3
 practiced with them at Tahoe CES. Two of the most humbling people out there!!!!
  • + 1
 Canyon looking like a possibility!! They will do really well next year, hopefully get more podiums to mix it up. Cecile is the one to beat!!!
  • + 1
 Interesting. Stoked on the support you guys gave thus far and good luck on the next team! For sure going to remain contenders. Stoked to see who they pick up next too!
  • + 1
 Best of luck! Thanks for being great Ibis brand ambassadors. It is great to see a small company like Ibis invest in talented riders and be successful despite limited budgets.
  • + 3
 Pure Class. I love this sport
  • + 2
 The thoughtful Paul Aston in the background... scheeming...
  • + 3
 Ha ha.. follow the eyes.
  • + 0
 I’ll be nice but yeah you just called it.
  • + 5
 He is probably thinking about all the fish in the ocean that are choking on prototypes of new Canyons
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: those canyons ... to much fuss about them on pinkbike these days
  • + 1
 Best of luck to the Gehrigs and the new Ibis team members. Now a days that's a long relationship.
  • + 2
 They seem like really nice women.
  • + 1
 Well no worries it’s a girls world these days.
  • + 1
 1 door closes, and another one opens.
  • + 1
 I think they will be focusing on 29+ now
  • + 0
 best of luck in 2018 ladies.
They seem to have a good sense of humor. vimeo.com/175507681
  • - 1
 Wondering where they go, Canyon maybe?
Ibis will need more ladies rider like them.
Time for a change, i just changed my job too.
  • + 6
 I need to change my underwear
  • + 0
 These girls will sure find a open door! No doubt.
  • + 1
 Orbea maybe?
  • + 1
 Twins!
  • + 1
 Good luck to the girls.
  • - 3
 I wonder if the Gehrigs are moving to another team based in NorCal.

#teamrumours

Post a Comment



