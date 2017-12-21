Anita and Caro Gehrig and the Ibis Enduro Race Team Part Ways







Nearly four and half years ago - around the time of the Sea Otter Classic, Ibis’s Swiss distributor alerted us to expect a visit from a couple of journalists. Given the proximity of Ibis’s headquarters in Santa Cruz, California to the Sea Otter race venue in Monterey these sort of visits are normal at that time of year, but this visit turned out to be anything but routine. The ‘journalists’ were two tall women who appeared to be mirror images of each other.









They introduced themselves as Anita and Carolin Gehrig (aka - the Gehrig Twins, the Swiss Twin Towers, MTB Twins, Anita & Caro, etc) and got straight to the business of the journalistic endeavours. The conversation was thorough and professional, but full of jokes, friendly banter and laughter.







Months later when we were forming the Ibis Cycles Enduro Racing Team, and in the midst of the cat and mouse games that go on behind the scenes as teams try to sign riders and secure sponsors, Anita and Carolin were put forth as possible recruits.



The impression they had left in our previous meeting made the decision a no brainer, and so it was that they became the first riders signed to the new team.







And now after three successful seasons with the team, it is time to say goodbye.







Changes to team rosters are inevitable, and the whys are never as simple as they may seem. The reality is that a myriad of vagaries must ultimately conclude in a black and white decision. And so it is that only those most intimately involved can even hope to understand.



It is best then to think of change as opportunity for both the riders and the team to chart a new course by which they both can achieve even greater success. And no salutation could be more heartfelt than for us to say that wish Anita and Carolin the best in everything they do.







Starting with the foundation formed by Anita and Carolin, the Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team has evolved over these past three years to earn its place as the number one team in the Enduro World Series, and their contributions cannot be overstated. Whether it be the team’s first podium, the first stage win, or first series overall podium Anita and Carolin have authored the team’s most significant firsts.



Perhaps most notable, however, has been their incredible perseverance. Through three seasons competing at the sharp end of the results they have finished every single EWS race. Incredible.



