Analysis: The World Champs Winning Formula

And as the seasons roll on and downhill matures further, the prestige associated with the rainbow title for a DHer seems to change a little; not necessarily diminish but shift.



The nationalistic flavour associated with racing for your country is something that has always made Worlds unique but as the quest for race wins continues regardless of event or track and the battle among the world class for victory stays just as intense, we see racers keep their formula as close to “regular” as possible. You may race for France, Germany or Canada but you’ll be pitting, staying, eating and sleeping with your trade team just as you would at a World Cup. It’s much easier to adapt a well-known system to new constraints than it is adapt to a whole new system.



Coach Chris Kilmurray walks the track with one of his athletes, Tahnee Seagrave