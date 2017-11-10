Last Chance: Donate to MBOSC and Win a Santa Cruz

LAST CHANCE TO WIN A SANTA CRUZ DREAM BIKE! The Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz "Ante Up for Trails" drawing closes TONIGHT at 11:59 PST. Have you gotten your tickets yet?
Do you need more to up your odds of winning? Every $5 donation to MBOSC enters you into a drawing for the chance to win a Santa Cruz of your choice--any model, any build
--and the money goes towards building new trails in Santa Cruz. So what are you waiting for? Enter for your chance to win now before this opportunity wheelies off into the sunset! Donations can be made at www.mbosc.org/anteup
!
One lucky donor will ride away with a new $9,500 Santa Cruz bicycle in the Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz’s (MBOSC) “Ante Up for Trails” campaign. Donors receive one entry for every $5 donated to the MBOSC between now and November 13 when a winner will be chosen. The winner then gets to pick the production Santa Cruz bicycle of their choice as the prize.
“MBOSC has already made some amazing progress for mountain biking in this area, and we’re stoked to support them with a bike for this campaign,” said Santa Cruz Bicycles COO Joe Graney, noting that a similar effort netted more than $40,000 for MBOSC last year. “Their plans to bring new singletrack and events to our hometown is great news for our employees, riders in the region, and riders from around the world who visit tour our solar-powered bike factory, and ride the trails right out our front door."
MBOSC continues to work towards its vision to make Santa Cruz County the premier place to be a mountain biker through advocacy, trail construction, maintenance, and world-class cycling events. Some of the current projects include:
• New 30+ Mile Trail Network in San Vicente Redwoods: MBOSC took a leading role in the design of a 30+ mile trail network that is scheduled to begin construction in 2019.
• New Trails in Pogonip, Harvey West, and DeLaveaga Parks: MBOSC is working closely with the City of Santa Cruz to incorporate new mountain bike opportunities into city parks, including a directional downhill mountain-bike trail and new multi-use trails to improve connectivity.
• New Dirt Jumps and Pumptracks: MBOSC is currently working with Santa Cruz County to bring a new dirt jump facility to the Farm Community Park in Soquel, and with the City of Watsonville to bring an asphalt pump track to Ramsay Park in the heart of Watsonville.
“Santa Cruz Bicycles has been pivotal in advocating for sustainable mountain biking here and around the world,” said MBOSC Marketing and Events Director Amanda Schaper. “They regularly contribute cash, product, and sweat equity to ensure the future of mountain biking, and we’re very thankful to have them as a partner as we work towards expanding sustainable trail access in Santa Cruz.”
Santa Cruz Bicycles support of mountain biking is well documented with a recent contribution of $500,000 to the forthcoming San Vicente Redwoods open space near Davenport, Calif., $75,000 to the Stafford Lake Bike Park in Novato, Calif., $20,000 annually to the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship in Downieville, California, and numerous other smaller cash and product contributions to trail projects around the globe.
The Ante Up for Trails campaign is open worldwide until 11:59pm PST on Monday, November 13. Donate at mbosc.org/anteup
!
