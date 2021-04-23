Last Chance: Donate to Grow Cycling Foundation for a Chance to Win a Santa Cruz Hightower

Apr 23, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Words by Grow Cycling Foundation

The “Grow Funds for Grow Cycling” campaign is about all of us working together to raise funds for the Grow Cycling Foundation, which was founded to create opportunities to make cycling more diverse and inclusive through community building and career development in the cycle industry.

One of the first projects is located in Los Angeles, CA, one of the most diverse cities in the world, where they will be building a 30,000 square foot pumptrack. Once the physical pumptrack is built, they will provide education, access, and opportunities at this new community hub that will directly address the barriers that underserved groups face. They will start in North America and expand globally, because inclusive community building is a global need.

> Donate right here to support this campaign and their mission.
> Every $5 donation enters you into the running to win this SYNDICATE-spec Hightower CC (for example: $20 = 4 entries)
> 100% of your contribution will go straight to the Grow Cycling Foundation.
> The winner will be drawn on April 23rd, 2021.

ABOUT THE BIKE:

- Frame: Santa Cruz Hightower Carbon CC
- Color: Ember & Carbon
- Fork: Fox 36 Float Factory 150mm
- Shock: Fox DPX2 Factory
- Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 1x12, 10-51
- Brakes: Shimano XTR Enduro 4 Piston
- Headset: Chris King Dropset 3 - Black Gold
- BB: Chris King Threadfit - Black Gold
- Hubs: Chris King Boost Centerlock - Black Gold
- Rims: Reserve Carbon - Reserve30 29”
- Saddle: Burgtec Cloud - Ti Rails Carbon Base
- Seatpost: Fox Transfer Factory
- Bars: Burgtec Ride Wide - Carbon Enduro 800mm
- Stem: Burgtec Enduro
- Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR 2.4”
- Valves & Sealant: Peaty’s Products
- Pedals: Crank Brothers Mallet E11 - Black Gold

Santa Cruz Hightower




The fundraiser ends at midnight PST today, Friday 4/23. All funds go directly to the Grow Cycling Foundation.



Posted In:
Contests and Deals Santa Cruz Bicycles Grow Cycling Foundation


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Pinkbike Value Bikes Field Trip
85277 views
Must Watch: Brage Vestavik's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
60660 views
Field Trip: Canyon's $1,200 Stoic Is All You Need to Have Fun
55678 views
Poll: Which X Games Real MTB Edit is Your Favorite?
53732 views
Video: Mountain Biker Rescued After Dangling Headfirst Off a Cliff
51570 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's X Games Real MTB 2021 Edit
51530 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X & DHX Shocks - Pond Beaver 2021
50374 views
16 New Pro Mechanic’s Tools – Pond Beaver 2021
48266 views

5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Somebody is going to be a very happy bunny out of this.
  • 4 1
 That is one good looking bike.
  • 1 0
 Congratulations, you won! Expect your new Hightower in the mail sometime in the next 18 months!
  • 1 0
 sold me on a few....great cause and awesome bike
  • 1 0
 All in . That color is pretty close to ham .

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009054
Mobile Version of Website