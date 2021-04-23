Last Chance: Donate to Grow Cycling Foundation for a Chance to Win a Santa Cruz Hightower

ABOUT THE BIKE:

The “Grow Funds for Grow Cycling” campaign is about all of us working together to raise funds for the Grow Cycling Foundation, which was founded to create opportunities to make cycling more diverse and inclusive through community building and career development in the cycle industry.One of the first projects is located in Los Angeles, CA, one of the most diverse cities in the world, where they will be building a 30,000 square foot pumptrack. Once the physical pumptrack is built, they will provide education, access, and opportunities at this new community hub that will directly address the barriers that underserved groups face. They will start in North America and expand globally, because inclusive community building is a global need.> Donate right here to support this campaign and their mission.> Every $5 donation enters you into the running to win this SYNDICATE-spec Hightower CC (for example: $20 = 4 entries)> 100% of your contribution will go straight to the Grow Cycling Foundation.> The winner will be drawn on April 23rd, 2021.- Frame: Santa Cruz Hightower Carbon CC- Color: Ember & Carbon- Fork: Fox 36 Float Factory 150mm- Shock: Fox DPX2 Factory- Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 1x12, 10-51- Brakes: Shimano XTR Enduro 4 Piston- Headset: Chris King Dropset 3 - Black Gold- BB: Chris King Threadfit - Black Gold- Hubs: Chris King Boost Centerlock - Black Gold- Rims: Reserve Carbon - Reserve30 29”- Saddle: Burgtec Cloud - Ti Rails Carbon Base- Seatpost: Fox Transfer Factory- Bars: Burgtec Ride Wide - Carbon Enduro 800mm- Stem: Burgtec Enduro- Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR 2.4”- Valves & Sealant: Peaty’s Products- Pedals: Crank Brothers Mallet E11 - Black GoldThe fundraiser ends at midnight PST today, Friday 4/23. All funds go directly to the Grow Cycling Foundation.