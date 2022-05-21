Last Chance to Enter Raffle for Unique Scott Spark RC Bike & Raise Funds for World Bicycle Relief

May 21, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


SCOTT Sports and the SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing Team are supporting World Bicycle Relief with a special raffle. Through the global platform VIPrize, people can buy entries to the raffle to win a one-of-a-kind SCOTT Spark RC bike in the Supersonic x WBR colorway and a trip for two to one of this year's UCI World Cup events with behind-the-scenes access to the race and SCOTT-SRAM MTB team. The lucky winner will be receiving the signed bike from the hands of Kate and Nino. All proceeds from the raffle will support the nonprofit World Bicycle Relief, which mobilizes people through the Power of Bicycles.




For millions of people around the world and especially girls, distance is a barrier to attending school, receiving healthcare, and delivering goods to markets. With purpose-built Buffalo Bicycles from World Bicycle Relief, people living in rural regions are empowered to unlock their potential and create better futures for themselves, their families, and their entire community.

bigquotesWe are thrilled about the partnership with SCOTT Sports and the SCOTT/SRAM team in this campaign to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief. While donors will have the opportunity to win this once-in-a-lifetime bike, the impact of this will help provide a lifetime of opportunities for individuals who receive a Buffalo Bicycle. A huge thanks to the global SCOTT Sports community for helping provide brighter futures for so many through the Power of Bicycles.World Bicycle Relief CEO, Dave Neiswander




What’s included:

• Win a limited SCOTT Spark RC Mountain Bike in a Supersonic World Bicycle Relief edition and custom paint finish (size M) Value: approx. 13.000€
• Receive the bike with personal handover from the entire SCOTT SRAM MTB Racing team
• VIP experience at a UCI World Cup with Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter
• Flights (worldwide) and hotel cost for 2 persons included





To see more about the raffle and the collection of available prizes, visit www.viprize.org/scott. The campaign will run from 7 March to 3 June. To learn more about World Bicycle Relief’s efforts, visit worldbicyclerelief.org.

Posted In:
Contests and Deals


Must Read This Week
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
53873 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
50516 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40631 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
37324 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
36225 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
35773 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
34541 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
32487 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008630
Mobile Version of Website