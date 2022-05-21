Last Chance to Enter Raffle for Unique Scott Spark RC Bike & Raise Funds for World Bicycle Relief

SCOTT Sports and the SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing Team are supporting World Bicycle Relief with a special raffle. Through the global platform VIPrize, people can buy entries to the raffle to win a one-of-a-kind SCOTT Spark RC bike in the Supersonic x WBR colorway and a trip for two to one of this year's UCI World Cup events with behind-the-scenes access to the race and SCOTT-SRAM MTB team. The lucky winner will be receiving the signed bike from the hands of Kate and Nino. All proceeds from the raffle will support the nonprofit World Bicycle Relief, which mobilizes people through the Power of Bicycles.
For millions of people around the world and especially girls, distance is a barrier to attending school, receiving healthcare, and delivering goods to markets. With purpose-built Buffalo Bicycles from World Bicycle Relief, people living in rural regions are empowered to unlock their potential and create better futures for themselves, their families, and their entire community.
|We are thrilled about the partnership with SCOTT Sports and the SCOTT/SRAM team in this campaign to raise funds for World Bicycle Relief. While donors will have the opportunity to win this once-in-a-lifetime bike, the impact of this will help provide a lifetime of opportunities for individuals who receive a Buffalo Bicycle. A huge thanks to the global SCOTT Sports community for helping provide brighter futures for so many through the Power of Bicycles.—World Bicycle Relief CEO, Dave Neiswander
What’s included:
• Win a limited SCOTT Spark RC Mountain Bike in a Supersonic World Bicycle Relief edition and custom paint finish (size M) Value: approx. 13.000€
• Receive the bike with personal handover from the entire SCOTT SRAM MTB Racing team
• VIP experience at a UCI World Cup with Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter
• Flights (worldwide) and hotel cost for 2 persons included
To see more about the raffle and the collection of available prizes, visit www.viprize.org/scott
. The campaign will run from 7 March to 3 June. To learn more about World Bicycle Relief’s efforts, visit worldbicyclerelief.org
.
