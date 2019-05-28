SPONSORED

Last Chance to Enter to Win a Devinci Spartan Team Replica

May 28, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

As you may have noticed if you're following us on Instagram, we've teamed up with Devinci to bring you one hell of a giveaway. Today is the last chance for you to enter, so if you haven't already, get yourself in the running to win this team replica of the Spartan ridden by Damien Oton in the Enduro World Series. Simply follow @pinkbike and @cyclesdevinci, like the post above and tag two friends in the comments to enter.
⠀⠀
Rules:⠀
1) Follow @pinkbike and @cyclesdevinci on Instagram⠀⠀
2) Like the above post and tag 2 friends in the comments⠀⠀
3) Competition closes 05/28/2019 11:59pm PDT⠀⠀
4) Winner will be contacted via Instagram message⠀
5) Full rules here
⠀⠀
MENTIONS: @devinci


4 Comments

  • + 11
 No, thanks. While I do like Devinci bikes and would love to own the new Spartan, I don't endorse companies that thrive on exploiting private informations and privacy of fellow Internet users (eg Facebook).
  • + 4
 That's cool....but I ain't insta-following shit. Plus, one my death bed, I wanna be able to say I Shut Out draws. Winnings from random draws - 0 ...Not Winning - All of them. I win.
  • + 4
 For a quick nano second I thought this was a chance to win Gwins bike.
  • + 1
 No, thanks.

