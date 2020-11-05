Last Chance to Support LoveYourBrain Win a Custom Revel Rascal

Nov 4, 2020
by Revel Bikes  
one of a kind Love Your Brain Rascal


Press Release: Revel Bikes

This is your last chance to win this one-of-a-kind Rascal and support LoveYourBrain!

The response to this raffle has been amazing! We have already exceeded our goal and we hope to blow it out of the water in the next couple days. Every $5 donation gets you one chance to win this amazing bike decked out with the best parts in the business. The winner will receive whatever size they need and will be picked randomly at the end of the week.

DONATE TO WIN HERE!


A huge thank you to everyone who has already donated. Every penny is going straight to LoveYourBrain to help continue their mission of improving the lives of people affected by traumatic brain injuries.



