Last Chance to Test Your World Cup DH Knowledge for Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia

While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.
These trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One
Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and the first one will run 10 days, from Wednesday May 13th at 10am PST through Sunday, May 24th at 11:59pm PST
and will have feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
Sound good? Let's get started. But first, here's what's at stake:
Round 1 PrizeDH Fantasy Trivia Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One
Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox
Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager
Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM
X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
This round's biggest nerd comes away with a trail-tested Bontrager Blaze WaveCel
mountain bike helmet with advanced WaveCel technology for comfort and protection on any trail, valued at $300 USD, and Bontrager Rally Shoes
, a dedicated clipless mountain shoe for the most demanding trail riders, valued at $150 USD. They'll also get 100% Ridecamp Jersey
and Short
with a combined value of $108, providing exceptional performance and comfort and keeping you on the trails longer, 100% S2 Performance Sunglasses
valued at $155 with a rimless cylindrical shield and 360 degree visibility and comfort, and the great fitting 100% Geomatic Glove
valued at $34.50.
That's a $750 USD prize pack
for this first round!
IMPORTANT: To maximize your chances to win the Grand Prize Custom Project One Trek Slash Carbon with SRAM and Rockshox components, we recommend you play all rounds of DH Fantasy Trivia ahead of the DH Fantasy season. There will be 9 rounds in total. You will want to maximize your points score for all 9 trivia rounds and races to win the prize bike. If racing is unable to resume, the winner of the bike will be decided by DH Fantasy Trivia alone.
The theme of this first round is, you guessed it, opening rounds. Good luck!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
