Last Chance to Win a Custom Revel!

Oct 29, 2021
by Revel Bikes  

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes

You have until 11:59pm on Sunday to win this truly one of a kind Revel Ranger and help raise money for an organization we truly believe in.

This year's bike starts with our 115mm travel 29er, the Ranger, painted white with very special “LoveYourBrain Purple" accents. SRAM and RockShox supplied an AXS drivetrain and suspension duties. Endless Bike Co sent over their chainring to add even more purple to the project. An Industry 9 A35 stem holds [L=https://www.whycycles.com/product/why-cycles-titanium-mountain-bike-handlebar/]Why Cycles’[/L] titanium handlebars. The whole bike rolls down the trail on Revel RW27 rims laced to purple Hydra hubs and the rubber meets the trail courtesy of Maxxis tires.


All of the funds raised will go directly to LoveYourBrain to help them further their mission of improving the quality of life of people affected by traumatic brain injury through programs that build community and foster resilience.


Every $5 donation gets you one entry to win this beautiful Ranger. You can enter as many times as you want until October 31 at 11:59pm. The winner will be selected at random, by LoveYourBrain, on November 2. The winner can select whatever size they need.


Enter to win HERE




Posted In:
Contests and Deals


Must Read This Week
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
64928 views
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
63139 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
59246 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
56703 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
51386 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
41623 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
39028 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
38886 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007949
Mobile Version of Website