Last Chance to Win a Custom Revel!

PRESS RELEASE: Revel Bikes
You have until 11:59pm on Sunday to win this truly one of a kind Revel Ranger and help raise money for an organization we truly believe in.
This year's bike starts with our 115mm travel 29er, the Ranger, painted white with very special “LoveYourBrain Purple" accents. SRAM and RockShox supplied an AXS drivetrain and suspension duties. Endless Bike Co
sent over their chainring to add even more purple to the project. An Industry 9 A35 stem holds [L=https://www.whycycles.com/product/why-cycles-titanium-mountain-bike-handlebar/]Why Cycles’[/L] titanium handlebars. The whole bike rolls down the trail on Revel RW27 rims laced to purple Hydra hubs and the rubber meets the trail courtesy of Maxxis tires.
All of the funds raised will go directly to LoveYourBrain
to help them further their mission of improving the quality of life of people affected by traumatic brain injury through programs that build community and foster resilience.
Every $5 donation gets you one entry to win this beautiful Ranger. You can enter as many times as you want until October 31 at 11:59pm. The winner will be selected at random, by LoveYourBrain, on November 2. The winner can select whatever size they need.
Enter to win HERE
0 Comments
Post a Comment