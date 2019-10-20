Video: Closing Day Laps at the Whistler Bike Park With Christina Chappetta

by Transition Bikes  
Christina Closes the Whistler Bike Park

by TransitionBikeCompany
Christina Chappetta heads out for her last laps of the season at the Whistler Bike Park. A Whistler local, Christina makes a quick stop by Lift Coffee before hitting the mountain and finishes at the GLC with the TR crew.



