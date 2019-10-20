Pinkbike.com
Video: Closing Day Laps at the Whistler Bike Park With Christina Chappetta
Oct 20, 2019
by
Transition Bikes
Christina Closes the Whistler Bike Park
by
TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 553
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
Christina Chappetta heads out for her last laps of the season at the Whistler Bike Park. A Whistler local, Christina makes a quick stop by Lift Coffee before hitting the mountain and finishes at the GLC with the TR crew.
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Transition
Christina Chappetta
Score
Time
2
0
jbob27
(25 mins ago)
Meh
1
0
ridndrty
(36 mins ago)
CHAVEZ!!
