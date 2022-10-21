Photo Epic: Last Practice - Red Bull Rampage 2022

Eight long, scorching days of hard labour in the desert and the final Rampage showdown is almost upon us. The time for testing and adapting these massive features is at an end and now the riders must stitch their insanely hectic lines together, top to bottom and look good doing it. The unfortunate tradition continues another year as for 2022 we’ll see lines completed at the very last minute as diggers will go down to the wire with their picks and shovels at sunrise before finals.
Much has changed since 2013 when the event last visited this site and the hillside is absolutely littered with more impressive and trickable features than ever before, allowing each rider to really hone-in their unique styles and deliver the biggest runs of their lives. The last practice day started strong with many riders sessioning some of their biggest hits. Notable was Dylan Stark who was able to hit the 70+ foot canyon gap and spice in a tuck-no-hander despite injuring his ankle earlier in the week. He quickly used that adrenaline to link together more and more of his line and we’re excited to see what this Rampage rookie can throw down on his first outing.
Kyle Strait and Cam Zink were looking good and strong first thing on their savage route down the mountain. Around mid-day it was time to link up a few features, including a huge drop, mid-course, followed by a long and low exposed jump and finally the infamous Oakley Icon Sender. Kyle was first to guinea pig the drop and unfortunately did not make the landing several metres below. With the course hold for heli-rescue and everyone’s thoughts with Kyle, the day’s focus shifted back to digging and completing the final bits and pieces.
Not far into the afternoon, we finally got to witness Brandon Semenuk’s outlandish creativity spring to life off the start platform. Calm and composed, walking straight up to the top after a test ride into his chute, he jumped right in with his signature acid drop move. Zero hesitation. Classic Semenuk and quite possibly the warning shot for win number 5.
In the final moments of sunlight, the hillside started to buzz again as riders headed up in an attempt to check off as many un-hit features as possible, including the triple take-off pack with shared landing space for Boggs, Sorge, Volokov, Nell and Tommy G, all on riders' left. With about 15 minutes left of visibility, all riders were able to band together and help each other with the speed checks, confidence and probably stoke to stomp their landings in the Utah dust.
By close of play, only Szymon Godziek and William Robert were able to complete at least one full run from the top, both showing complete composure on their huge freeride lines and showing off their significant bags of tricks. Much was accomplished on the mountain these past days, but naturally, the best is yet to come as 17 riders line up for their chance at victory for what is sure to be a legendary Red Bull Rampage, 2022.
