Last Sunday - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Feb 23, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  
Well, it has been a year of Sunday Comics! Since this is the last one of my weekly series I thought I would revisit some of my favorites and add some new frames to them. This won't be the last you hear of me on Pinkbike, but the weekly comic was just something we wanted to see if I could pull off for a year. You all have put up with enough and I greatly appreciate it!

I'll keep working with Pinkbike on other projects and comics. They just had me illustrate an upcoming article on anti-squat (which isn't like I thought, one of those things that women use to pee standing up at music festivals). I'm also secretly working on more animation projects.

For now, and for your entertainment, here are some comics.


I dedicated two comics to "Tips for Beginners" inexplicably drawn with animals acting out generic advice, literally.

The first one was back in August here, and the other one was just a few weeks ago here. Some new ones below.

Personally this advice never worked for me, but a lot riders better than me suggest it.

Another bit of bicycle wisdom. Air up to air up!


The "PinkBike Riders" was one of my absolute favorites but it was also kind of embarrassing. I felt like I had the best idea ever. I worked manically at rushing out the drawings in time for a comic, and only at the time of posting realized I was referencing a trading card series that was popular 35 years ago! Nice and timely. Here's a few new ones anyway.

Pedal bob and turn bars.


Not so Clever Multi-Tools had me laughing while I was drawing it. If you were curious how truly bad my sense of humor actually is I giggled to myself for days at "Torx Sword" and I really couldn't tell you why.

This isn't actually a multi-tool, I know, but I like the idea of someone wanting to carry not only water, but other important mountain bike fluids with them (and somehow being in a situation where they could mix them up.


I collect old cycling books. They are an interesting way to see history and an often funny little window into a world I've always loved (the bikes part that is). Some of them offer what seems now comical advice so I did a comic last year in May illustrating quotes from the books called Advice From Old Cycling Books. Here's a new illustrated quote below.


On the subject of safety: Cycling in parks.

"…I was confronted by a gang of young hoodlums. Fortunately I had my Freon-powered boat horn with me."

-The Complete Book of Bicycling by Eugene A. Sloane






One of my first comics was 10 Things You Probably Shouldn't Do To Your Friends' Bikes with Markers. Later I did a second round of them called MORE Things You Probably Shouldn't Do To Your Friends' Bikes With Markers.

I'll go out the way I came in with a couple more of them. Take care everyone!

I could never think of one for Rocky Mountain until today! Rocky Balboa mountin' his steed.

To explain this one I'll let 'Maiden play me out.


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Who on earth could possibly mix up their drinking bottle fluids...? I loved seeing your work on a Sunday morning Taj. Thanks for the chuckles. tup
  • 2 0
 Taj, I will miss your awful sense of humor and dad jokes.
  • 1 0
 I will miss these. They were one of my sunday highlights. Please keep them going even if it is only monthly.
  • 1 0
 Love your work. Thanks for the laughs. Looking forward to seeing more in the hopefully near future.
  • 2 0
 Thanks Taj
  • 1 0
 3 chambered bottle is genius!
  • 1 0
 RIP Sunday Comics... it’s been real.
  • 1 0
 Always good for a few Sunday breakfast laughs. Thanks Taj!

