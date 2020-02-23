Last Sunday - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Well, it has been a year of Sunday Comics! Since this is the last one of my weekly series I thought I would revisit some of my favorites and add some new frames to them. This won't be the last you hear of me on Pinkbike, but the weekly comic was just something we wanted to see if I could pull off for a year. You all have put up with enough and I greatly appreciate it!
I'll keep working with Pinkbike on other projects and comics. They just had me illustrate an upcoming article on anti-squat (which isn't like I thought, one of those things that women use to pee standing up at music festivals). I'm also secretly working on more animation projects.
For now, and for your entertainment, here are some comics.
I dedicated two comics to "Tips for Beginners" inexplicably drawn with animals acting out generic advice, literally.
The first one was back in August here
, and the other one was just a few weeks ago here
. Some new ones below.
The "PinkBike Riders
" was one of my absolute favorites but it was also kind of embarrassing. I felt like I had the best idea ever. I worked manically at rushing out the drawings in time for a comic, and only at the time of posting realized I was referencing a trading card series that was popular 35 years ago! Nice and timely. Here's a few new ones anyway.
Not so Clever Multi-Tools
had me laughing while I was drawing it. If you were curious how truly bad my sense of humor actually is I giggled to myself for days at "Torx Sword" and I really couldn't tell you why.
I collect old cycling books. They are an interesting way to see history and an often funny little window into a world I've always loved (the bikes part that is). Some of them offer what seems now comical advice so I did a comic last year in May illustrating quotes from the books called Advice From Old Cycling Books
. Here's a new illustrated quote below.
On the subject of safety: Cycling in parks.
"…I was confronted by a gang of young hoodlums. Fortunately I had my Freon-powered boat horn with me."
-The Complete Book of Bicycling by Eugene A. Sloane
One of my first comics was 10 Things You Probably Shouldn't Do To Your Friends' Bikes with Markers
. Later I did a second round of them called MORE Things You Probably Shouldn't Do To Your Friends' Bikes With Markers
.
I'll go out the way I came in with a couple more of them. Take care everyone!
