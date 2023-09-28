Video: Bryn Bingham & Warren Kniss Ooze Style in 'B+W: 002'

Sep 28, 2023
by Yeti Cycles  

Words: Yeti

We remember watching our favorite riders’ videos growing up. There was little to no premise, just a medley of their best clips from the trip with a bit of BTS sprinkled in. Those were the videos that got us hooked on riding, and what we wanted to emulate with B+W 002.

Strip away the storyline. Don’t overthink the deeper meaning. Just hit road with a good crew and let the fun lead the camera.

Yeti riders, Bryn Bingham and Warren Kniss possess that magic combination of precise bike handling and effortless style at unbelievable speeds that leave us memorized. Nothing else is required.

Leave the storyboards at home and go ride.

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo


