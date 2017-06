A couple of weeks ago we headed out to the Aosta Valley in Italy to launch our new Genius and E-Genius bikes. We brought along an all-star cast of riders featuring Nino Schurter, Brendan Fairclough, Rémy Absalon and Andrew Neethling.Dry, dusty trails, great food, beers and good times - this is what it is like to be on site for a Scott Product Launch!To learn more about the all new Genius, click HERE Photos: Keno Derleyn, Markus Greber