Laura Charles Joins Miranda Factory Team for 2022 with Focus on EWS-E Racing

PRESS RELEASE: Miranda Factory Team
After the collective success of the last two seasons, in 2022 the Miranda Factory Team will have a partially renewed team. With a total of four athletes, the Portuguese team will remain faithful to KTM and Bosch engines. The main objectives are accomplishing wins in the Enduro World Series-E, as well as in the stages of the Bosch eMTB Challenge, Avalanches and MegaAvalanche.
Regarding the athletes, the Portuguese team will once again count on the experienced Emanuel Pombo and Tiago Ladeira, now including the French star Laura Charles and the young Portuguese promise, André Francisco.
Laura Charles is the main addition to the team for 2022. In addition to being one of the main transfers within the Enduro VTT world, she is a champion of excellence. Coming from cross-country and with several titles won, Laura was a pleasant surprise in 2021, with several podiums at the EWS-E. Currently, the 27-year-old Frenchwoman is a ski and enduro professional and promises to be an asset to all the collective interests of the team.
André Francisco, another Madeirian athlete in the Portuguese team, in 2021 stood out in our country, with victories in all rounds of the Junior Enduro Portuguese Cup. At a young age, the Junior National Champion athlete will certainly make the best use of all the experience of his teammates and try to claim an assiduous and constant presence within the team.
Still present in the team and with an important role in the development of the Miranda Bike Parts range of components, we have Emanuel Pombo and Tiago Ladeira.
Emanuel Pombo needs no introduction, as he is currently an unavoidable figure in the global e-bike segment. The Madeiran was part of the creation of this winning formation and will once again have the status of “team captain” passing much of his know-how to the younger ones.
The athlete from Viseu, Tiago Ladeira, continues to grow on the world scene and without a doubt that 2021 was fundamental to earn respect from the most diverse opponents, with fights for victory in most of the stages. Ladeira still counts as a huge margin of evolution for the next season.
Allied to the experience of the portuguese team, the inclusion of two excellent athletes, will give the Miranda Factory Team a privileged position to achieve victories in the coming season.
