Bike Check: Laura Rossin's 29/27.5 Nukeproof Mega - Superenduro 2019

We caught up with Laura Rossin at the final round of the Superenduro to take a closer look at her Nukeproof Mega 27.5 / 29" bike. Laura Rossin runs her own team, Soul Cycles, which allows here to choose all of the parts she runs. She’s recently chosen to put a 29 wheel up front and keep the 27.5 in the back; she told me it’s high up front, which makes if feel more like a downhill bike. The shock has a soft tune, for extra grip and comfort. Laura also has an angle set in to reduce the head angle to 64-degrees.



Laura won the Superenduro Series overall last weekend in Abetone after looking super fast all year and comfortable on this new hybrid bike.



Laura's Mega Carbon Build

Fork: Rockshox Lyrik RC2

Shock: Ohlins TTX 22 Coil

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Carbon, cranks GX 165mm

Stem: Renthal Apex 50mm

Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 760mm with 30mm Rise

Brakes: Formula Cura 4

Grips: Odi AG 2

Wheels: Halo Vortex 33mm 29 front 27,5 rear

Tires: F Maxxis Assegai DH casing 2.5, R Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C DH Casing

Tire Insert: Mr Wolf

Saddle: Nukeproof

Pedals: Shimano XT

Seatpost: One Up Components 180mm

