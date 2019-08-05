Bike Check: Laura Rossin's 29/27.5 Nukeproof Mega - Superenduro 2019

Aug 5, 2019
by Ben Winder  
Nukeproof Mega 29/27.5
Laura Rossin's Series Winning Bike
SUPERENDURO // BIKE CHECK


We caught up with Laura Rossin at the final round of the Superenduro to take a closer look at her Nukeproof Mega 27.5 / 29" bike. Laura Rossin runs her own team, Soul Cycles, which allows here to choose all of the parts she runs. She’s recently chosen to put a 29 wheel up front and keep the 27.5 in the back; she told me it’s high up front, which makes if feel more like a downhill bike. The shock has a soft tune, for extra grip and comfort. Laura also has an angle set in to reduce the head angle to 64-degrees.

Laura won the Superenduro Series overall last weekend in Abetone after looking super fast all year and comfortable on this new hybrid bike.
Laura's Mega Carbon Build
Fork: Rockshox Lyrik RC2
Shock: Ohlins TTX 22 Coil
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Carbon, cranks GX 165mm
Stem: Renthal Apex 50mm
Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar Carbon 760mm with 30mm Rise
Brakes: Formula Cura 4
Grips: Odi AG 2
Wheels: Halo Vortex 33mm 29 front 27,5 rear
Tires: F Maxxis Assegai DH casing 2.5, R Maxxis Minion DHR II 3C DH Casing
Tire Insert: Mr Wolf
Saddle: Nukeproof
Pedals: Shimano XT
Seatpost: One Up Components 180mm




The Numbers
BB height: 355mm
Wheel base: 1200mm
Head angle: 64-degrees
Seat angle: 74.5-degrees
Rotor size: Formula 203mm
Chainstay length: 435mm
Reach: 435mm
Top tube length: 585mm
Weight: 15 kg (33 lb)



9 Comments

  • + 2
 So she put a 29" front wheel on a 27.5" frame and is running an angleset?
  • + 4
 We need some terminology to clear this up. Do you have any suggestions?
There are 27er bikes running 29 up front.
There are 29er bikes running 27 at the rear.
There are bikes designed around the 29/27 configuration.
I suggest 27 with 29 - “Small mullet”
29 with 27 - “Big mullet”
And “Natural mullet” would be a bike which was a mullet from the factory
  • + 0
 @Leethal-1, that's correct.
  • + 5
 In most cases it is better to install a 27,5” wheel into a 29er. Your head and seat angles get around 0.5deg slacker and BB goes down by around 5mm. All the fun and no guilt.

If you do it the other way around, 29” wheel and fork into a 27,5 your head and seat angles go around 2degrees slacker (if you keep same fork travel) and BB goes 1.5cm up. Then your cockpit goes up. You just upforked yourself into oblivion. You went full Down Country. It is as smart as using 3.0” the in the rear and 2.1” in the front.
  • + 1
 Yes. Slackening it out via angleset helps bring the BB back down and seat tube angle back up. Seems a reasonable approach to me.
  • + 1
 @KennyWatson: yes, the angleset brings the seat angle back from 1996 and sends the head angle to 2126
  • + 1
 @jaame: i think the terminology goes:
29F & 27.5R = Mullet
27.5F & 26R = Mini Mullet
29F & 26R = 69er
27.5F & 29R = Dumb
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: You sure about that? 27.5 wheel axle is about 19mm lower than a 27.5. If we assume BB is about 1/3rd of wheelbase position, that would drop BB 2/3rds of 19mm = 13mm.

I suspect your right about head angle, but I think you might have BBs drop change the wrong way round?
  • + 1
 Sweet bike and sweeter riding.

Post a Comment



