Laurie Arsenault Joins Emily Batty on Canyon for 2021

Canyon announced today that they have signed a second Canadian mountain biker. Four-time Canadian National Champion Laurie Arsenault will be joining reigning Elite National Champion and two-time Olympian Emily Batty on Canyon bikes heading into the 2021 mountain bike season.
|What an honour to be working with this company. I am beyond excited about representing a brand as good as Canyon. I am blown away by the entire team of creatives working there: It's a really innovative brand and everything they build is just so inspiring.—Laurie Arsenault
At 23 years old, Arsenault is approaching her first season racing in the elite field with two U23 National Championship titles behind her, in addition to a ninth place finish in U23 World Championships in Mont -Sainte-Anne in 2019. She's been racing mountain bikes since the age of 11 and is looking forward to starting her first focused season racing as an elite on the World Cup circuit.
The former junior and U23 national champion has raced World Championships four times already in her career in addition to several World Cup races since 2016. She's currently a member of the Canadian National Team.
|Laurie is a huge talent and despite being only 23 years old, she can already look back on some important successes and a whole lot of experience in the racing circuit—a strong combination!—Thorsten Lewandowski, the Global Communications Manager for Canyon
Arsenault will be riding on both the full-suspension cross-country racing Canyon Lux and hardtail cross-country racing Exceed this season. "We are very happy to welcome Laurie as another athlete from Canada to the Canyon family and can't wait to see her on our Lux and Exceed in the future!" Lewandowski added.
You can learn more about the new Canyon Mountain Bike Team at mtbracing.com
