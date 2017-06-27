Laurie Greenland: Bicycle Racer - Video

With an ever growing collection of trophies and silverware, Laurie Greenland is a rider on the charge. When not competing between the tapes for one of the biggest teams on the downhill circuit the MS Mondraker athlete just likes to ride his bike and get it sideways. After winning the 2015 UCI Junior World Downhill Championship Laurie stepped it up into the elite category scoring a host of top 10 finishes on the World Cup circuit. He then backed up that breakthrough season by landing a second World Championship medal taking silver behind his teammate Danny Hart at the end of 2016. The type of bike he selects to ride day-to-day may change, as do the trails, but that doesn’t slow him down in the slightest as he brings his high speed, fresh style and laid-back outlook to any trail, track or bike that he rides.With a small break between races, Laurie headed for the hills.