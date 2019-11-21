Laurie Greenland Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship

Update

Cheers for a rad welcome Red Bull. Stoked! — Laurie Greenland

Original Story

Laurie Greenland is the latest World Cup downhill athlete to pick up a Red Bull sponsorship. Rumours had been swirling for days after he was spotted at a meeting of Red Bull athletes but he has confirmed it himself this afternoon on his Instagram stories.We're stoked for Laurie to pick up extra support after his first World Cup win at Val di Sole earlier this year.The latest addition to Red Bull's ranks seems to be Laurie Greenland, if this Instagram post from Gee Atherton is be believed. At a meeting of all Red Bull's UK athletes at the Red Bull Formula 1 headquarters, a group shot includes the energy drink brand's mountain bike athletes such as the Athertons, Matt Jones and... Laurie Greenland.There has been no official announcement from Red Bull or Laurie but we can't see any other reason for him to be there. The theory is further supported by some stories posted by BMX athlete Bas Keep that show Laurie in meetings and mentioned in Red Bull powerpoints:We'll keep you updated with more news when an official announcement drops.