Laurie Greenland Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship

Update
Laurie Greenland is the latest World Cup downhill athlete to pick up a Red Bull sponsorship. Rumours had been swirling for days after he was spotted at a meeting of Red Bull athletes but he has confirmed it himself this afternoon on his Instagram stories.
|Cheers for a rad welcome Red Bull. Stoked!—Laurie Greenland
We're stoked for Laurie to pick up extra support after his first World Cup win at Val di Sole earlier this year.
Original Story
The latest addition to Red Bull's ranks seems to be Laurie Greenland, if this Instagram post from Gee Atherton is be believed. At a meeting of all Red Bull's UK athletes at the Red Bull Formula 1 headquarters, a group shot includes the energy drink brand's mountain bike athletes such as the Athertons, Matt Jones and... Laurie Greenland.
There has been no official announcement from Red Bull or Laurie but we can't see any other reason for him to be there. The theory is further supported by some stories posted by BMX athlete Bas Keep that show Laurie in meetings and mentioned in Red Bull powerpoints:
We'll keep you updated with more news when an official announcement drops.
From his FB page:
"Darth vader is back, i am finally done with red bull! ????
I made up my mind 6-7 months ago, but i had to wait with telling you due to contracts.
I got tired of promoting a product i dont drink, promoting a company i dont really like and tired of seeing how i affects young kids drinking it.
As a kid I believed that to be successful you need the support that RB claim to provide. Now i want to do my best so the younger generations of shredders stay clear of this company.
At first i actually believed in RB. I believed that they were looking out for me and my sport.
I later realized the corporate greed in a company like this is to strong for them to be able to look out for anyone else then them self.
Here in Norway RB are really frowned upon and was illegal until 2009. On the regular i have had to defend my self for promoting it. Ive been riding for RB the last 7 years and seen enough of it to learn its really not a company i want to defend/promote.
The last year RB sucked the fun out of riding for me. Seeing the blue and silver colors made me not wanting to go ride. This is when I realized things wasn’t worth it. I wont allow a company like this to ruin the one thing that means the most to me, riding!
Now that this situation is finally over i feel real good. I feel light, i feel free and i feel motivated.
Ride Free ????
Makken"
A cousin of mine was the team doctor for an auto racing team that had a Red Bull sponsorship...he prohibited the team members from drinking the stuff. Most RB (and Monster, Rockstar, etc) athletes drink cans filled with water, I can't believe the Athertons shill for RB as hard as they do.
