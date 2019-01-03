INDUSTRY INSIDER

Lawsuit Claims Search & Rescue Delays Contributed to Mountain Biker's Death

Jan 3, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

A lawsuit lodged against Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Southern California, claims that delays in a search and rescue operation contributed to a mountain biker's death, the Press Enterprise reports.

Andres Martin, 34, died while riding Santiago Peak on the evening of March 1, 2014. He phoned his wife just before sunset saying he was injured and sounding disoriented. He was found dead from hypothermia the next morning, having only worn clothing suitable for a ride in moderate temperatures. The temperature was not recorded on Santiago Peak that night but a nearby mountain that is 1,800 feet lower recorded a temperature of 39°F (about 4°C). A post-mortem revealed he suffered a blunt impact head injury that is not thought to have been the cause of death.

Martin's widow, Christyna Arista, has now filed a lawsuit claiming a "shambolic" response was a significant factor in her husband's death. She claims her family was told a search and rescue operation would be performed only for it to be cancelled two hours later. Arista and six other family members then took it upon themselves to begin a search at 3:45 am and it was a good samaritan from the Riverside volunteer Mountain Rescue Unit who eventually found Martin at the next morning. He rode up the mountain on his motorbike “before ‘search and rescue’ could even finish their briefing,” the suit says.

Arista claims that she had to endure overhearing a sheriff's lieutenant commenting that Martin was probably out cheating on her, a claim that her attorney called "pure speculation". She also asserts that when she raised her fears about hypothermia, she was told Martin was a "grown man" who would survive the night.

In the days after Martin’s death, authorities told local journalists that rain over a period of days made a helicopter rescue unsafe and made the clay ground too slick for vehicles and ground conditions too dangerous for a foot search.

Santiago Peak, south east of Los Angeles

An internal study conducted a month before Martin's death noted that search and rescue calls had gone up from 115 in 2011 to 237 in 2013 and advocated for a department wide search and rescue team. As it stood at the time, Riverside's search and rescue team was made up of volunteers and reserve deputies that the study noted might have lacked co-ordination and training.

The Press Enterprise (PE) reports that, "the Sheriff’s Department, in a statement, has said that while the agency 'does not have a dedicated search management and rescue team,' it does have sworn personnel who are formally trained in search-and-rescue techniques and stationed throughout the county. The department also has several internal teams and bureaus to aid in search-and-rescue operations, as well as volunteer groups, and uses mutual aid from outside counties."

The PE continues: "Riverside County has argued that its employees had no duty to rescue Marin, that it did nothing to put him in danger, nor did it prevent a qualified person from performing a rescue, adding that there is no constitutional duty to provide trained rescue employees. The county also denied creating a “special relationship” in which Arista and her family might have expected its employees to search for Marin."

This defense stood in April 2017 but has now been overturned on appeal. The Fourth District Court of Appeal Division Two said Arista could indeed seek damages for wrongful death, negligence, and negligent infliction of emotional distress, assuming her version of events is correct. The PE quotes the Appelate Court as saying: "Sheriff’s Department personnel (the deputies), through their actions, undertook the responsibility of rescuing the victim.” That included “using reasonable care not to increase the risk of harm.”

Arista and her lawyers are seeking compensation but also improvements in search and rescue efforts. She said: "My goal is that they get a search-and-rescue team that is effective and in place, so that no other family goes through what we went through, to save some other life so that my husband’s life was not lost in vain."

More details: here.

Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
95170 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
66487 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
61995 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
61322 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
53913 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
53607 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
48348 views
Video: Specialized's Farewell to Kate Courtney
46116 views

49 Comments

  • + 23
 I’m not a sue-happy person and I’m all for personal responsibly but if it were my family member, I’d be more than livid.
  • + 5
 I have had personal experience with Colorado search and rescue. They were fast, professional and corteous. It was an all Volunteer fire department. I always purchased the "fishing license" that helped subsidize them. Now I make yearly contributions as well.
  • + 10
 This is a sad story and a good reminder to not ride alone. However, if somebody I loved called me and told me that they were seriously hurt and needed help I would not have waited 6 to 7 hours to find them. That is a get in the car now sort of phone call. Sure the authorities could have done something. But I wonder what caused the family to not act sooner as well.
  • - 6
flag scott-townes (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 jeremiah- I wouldn't because like most people with common sense, I completely understand that riding by yourself has inherent risks and you're putting others in risk that have to search for you in case something goes wrong. There are various reasons a search is called off and if private citizens want to ignore those risks in order to continue the search, that's completely on them. BTW her claims of what the sheriff said are pure speculation. As the saying goes, there are two sides to every story. Let this play out in court.... I have enough faith in the system that they will make the right call. Welcome to America where personal responsibility doesn't exist.
  • + 5
 @scott-townes: I hear you and am more on your ‘side’ than my comment might suggest but in this case, no way. If anyone with a head injury - specifically - not just someone that got lost, is reported missing on a well-known trail (San Juan is well-known) search and rescue should be out there at minimum with lights on foot looking not laughing it off that he’s probably “cheating.”

Lemme just say that if I were in the area and heard a search was called off and an injured rider was somewhere on the mountain bleeding, I’d like to think I’d get my bike and lights and head up the hill. Probably wouldn’t be the only mountain biker to do so given the chance.
  • + 2
 @jeremiahwas: Again there are two sides to every story. We don't know the facts, only what she claims. There's a reason why the courts first ruled in favor of the state. there are many factors as to why a search can be called off because of risks to the search party that are pre-determined and that private citizens can choose to ignore in order to continue the search.

You and others on this site are blindly assuming this is the truth and how it went down. I can guarantee no one, especially a group of people, would "laugh it off he's probably cheating" when someone is lost in the woods with possibly a life-threatening injury.

Social justice warriors, assemble!
  • + 3
 @scott-townes: Well, to my original comment, 'I would be livid’ should be understood to be dependent on the facts as told.
  • + 1
 @aelazenby: "I wonder what caused the family to not act sooner as well."


The article says "She claims her family was told a search and rescue operation would be performed only for it to be cancelled two hours later."

If S&R had been like "Nah, we're not doing anything" and I was familiar with the area and had some idea of his location, I'd be with you, but even then that's from the perspective of someone who has some wilderness first aid training and is comfortable outdoors.

His wife and family might not be outdoors people. They might not know where he was riding, or have the capabilities to do anything if they did find him. She was allegedly being told there's an active S&R operation in a now-closed, huge, park, at night, on terrain she might not be familiar with.

I think the family's actions were reasonable; chill out, let the S&R do their jobs, then when you find out they're not actually searching take whatever action you can. I don't think that the lawsuit alleging that those 2 hours lost due to the S&R blueballing them on the search will be successful, but, given the facts stated in the article, I'd like it to be. Finally, I'd love to hear from the S&R guys and girls about this; they're normally gung-ho as anyone, I'd really like to know more about the conditions that stopped this search and just more of their side of the story in general.
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: normally I would agree with you. Why i don't here is the b.s. about the rain. I didn't go back and read the stories but the way this article is written it sounds like a properly conducted Search and Rescue operation would have resulted in this guy living. Ultimantly our actions are our responsibility. Search and Rescue is in place for a reason. This guy wasn't 100 miles from civilization, he went for an evening ride on a well know trail network.
  • + 9
 ""...and her lawyers are seeking compensation but also improvements in search and rescue efforts...". Her lawyers give ZERO F's about improved search & rescue ops.
Tragic accident...she may have a case. However, pretending the attorneys care about more than a payout is laughable. I'm sure I'll be down voted for that assessment.
  • + 5
 Of course the lawyers dont care.. she does. However if the lawyers represent her and that is one of her goals throughout the case then that is part of what they will be fighting for.
  • + 2
 @bman33 I think you've completely misinterpreted that sentence.
  • + 2
 Just an FYI “Her lawyers are seeking...” is another way of saying “The plaintiff is seeking...”. The lawyers are acting on her behalf, so it’s written like that. It’s not supposed to imply that the lawyers are personally interested.
  • + 1
 Downvoted? Lawyers and dentists are the most hated professions on here. Hell, we like whores and bike reviewers more!
  • + 1
 lawyers are rarely personally interested
  • + 8
 this isn't okay I agree that everyone should have personal responsibility but it the the job of search and rescue to keep people safe and in this situation they failed their job I also understand that by mountain biking you are excepting some level of risk but this guy literally called someone, talked to them, had them call search and rescue and then died over the night. the family has every right to be highly angry.
  • + 7
 It's a Sheriffs dept not Search and Rescue.
  • + 8
 All in one sentence. Impressive.
  • + 1
 @joshandhisnikon: but and however the Sheriff Department is responsible for search and rescue
  • + 1
 I need Search and Rescue for grammar and punctuation to read that.
  • + 7
 Man this is crazy. I live right around the corner and remember hearing about this that day. I ride up there and was there only a week or two before. Kinda spooky going up there in the weeks after. Something like the found him sitting on his bike leaning up again the cliff side. There had been a string of bad rain storms and super cold weather in those upcoming days. That day it wasn't raining but in the evening the weather turned. Andres was lost after falling and hitting his head becoming disoriented. He called his wife to say he didn't know if he could find his way back. I remember reading that the wife said - my husband would never go out in those conditions - something like that. He did though. But not simply that a bigger jacket would have spared his life though. It could have if he was wearing it but that is besides the point. Andres had fallen and hit his head becoming too disoriented and possibly too injured to make his way back. Not many people plan for those sorts of things. Not every situation is avoidable. Really just a shitty hand of cards dealt that night. There was no shelter and Andres was unable to make his way back. Weather was so bad that rescue missions were slow. Unfortunately Andres was not found in time and succumbed to hypothermia. It is not the safest option to venture out some of these places alone. Always be prepared. Hope for the best, plan for the worst. We wish a solemn RIP to Andres.
  • + 8
 Honesty we don't have all the facts do we. My condolences to the deceased man. This is dirty laundry. Why the fuck is this on PB! Pink bike is a tabloid now. Get rid of this fucking BS.
  • + 7
 Maybe this article makes someone reading it think more about safety. It could save a life.
  • + 1
 Agreed
  • + 6
 Either you guys have a shit ton of mountain biking friends that share your schedule or you don't ride much. I ride 3 times a week and there is no way I could find a riding buddy each time.. I ride alone 90% of the time.. I'm going to share this with my wife and create a plan should this happen to me.
  • + 3
 When I ride alone, I use the satellite tracking on my Garmin gps so my wife can see where I am during my ride.
  • + 1
 Specialized has the ANGI helmets. A good failsafe.
  • + 1
 My approach riding alone.
- Let wife and/or friends know where I am riding
- Do more tame trails/XC rides
- If I am riding more difficult DH trails, I ride with a bit more reserve (70% speed).
  • + 6
 I was just thinking about this unfortunate event yesterday, as these are still my local trails and where I grew up riding. I have to say, I agree with the claims of the widow, and there's no arguing that he could have been rescued much much sooner, before his death certainly. Sure, he was out on his own and there are some inherent risks. On the other hand, they have the fire roads so locked down that you have to go through the county or similar authority in order to even get a gate open if you wanted to rescue in your own vehicle. A measly few years before this, the access gates would constantly be open and it was not uncommon to be able to drive up on any given night without issue. The fire roads are for the most part very tame and smooth and you can drive up them in a car no worries, certainly in a 4x4 even after the rain. By the way, the tamest fire road to go up which could have been used for this (Skyline) is basically permanently closed because of a local housing community being built right on top of it, and they didn't want people coming through their neighborhood. Also, there's at least 2 helicopter landing places they could have used even in the rain IMO that have exposed bedrock which wouldn't be affected by mid or straight up concrete. The dude was injured and reached out on his phone, and his location was mostly know, poor excuses all around, SMH. Maybe I should look into being volunteer responder on my dual sport.
  • + 2
 Sheriff's have no responsibility to come bail your ass out of your own mistakes... this is just a dependa looking for a paycheck.
  • + 1
 @badbadleroybrown: Sure he chose to ride alone but why do we pay state and local taxes? We pay for these services.
  • + 5
 How is this the responsibility of anyone other than the Biker and his friends/family. I understand that you would hope that the Sherriff's department would respond if you needed them, but anytime you venture into the backcountry (skiing/hiking/biking) by yourself the risk is 100% on you. I am sorry for the family's loss but this should not merit a lawsuit against a "volunteer" S&R group.
  • + 4
 And this is why i don’t ride alone. First and foremost to have a dedicated team cost big money. Money for yearly if not monthly training. Money for certain equipment etc so if it’s not in a budget that elected officials are responsible for approving it’s not on the sheriffs dept for not having adequate training and necessary tools to be quick and efficient.
  • + 6
 Bureaucracy gets in the way of doing things right , as always .
  • + 3
 Holy shit. I’m so thankful for our amazing search and rescue teams and first responders here in BC. We are in good hands when things go wrong.
  • + 1
 I feel terrible for the family but self-reliance is the responsibility of each individual going into the out of doors. SAR is there to help but they are almost all volunteers and are by no means under any obligation to do anything. Your safety is your responsibility!
  • + 1
 Absurd. Theres risk to riding alone. The s.a.r. team is vokunteer.and followed standard operating procedure for a.late afternoon call. When and by who he was found is irrelevant except that he was found at 1st light which bolsters the wait. Widow looking for a scapegoat
  • + 1
 Goes out into an uncontrolled area. Gets a head injury, dies over the course of what seems to be at max 10hrs and it's the sheriff's fault. Sports that require extensive knowledge such as climbing, backcountry skiing, etc never have people like this in it because they are capable of understanding risks involved in their sport. Do you think its search and rescues job to save the some odd 100 people that die from avalanches in a year. Sorry for the loss but it's entirely his fault alone. Accept responsibility rather than blame volunteers.
  • + 1
 Fuck this bullshit... dude knew what he was getting into, and if he had half a brain he'd have easily survived the night. This bitch doesn't deserve a dime, but being California she'll probably get millions out of this frivolous suit and ensure that the sheriff department never has the financial resources to improve their services.
  • + 1
 Dude hit his head. The fact he called the wife instead of 911 cost him his life. Life lesson, turn on location sharing to 911 when calling from your cell phone. Also, a lot of states are now allowing texting to 911 if you can't talk. Obviously a US based comment.
  • + 2
 Bit of a thought provoking (and somewhat lighthearted) video about the importance of search and rescue teams:
youtu.be/Hhrhx8X6ya4
  • + 2
 Incompetent government agencies should be held to task. Sounds like a legit pursuit.
  • + 1
 For the Lawyers, its about the almighty dollar !
  • + 2
 I never go out alone.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045749
Mobile Version of Website