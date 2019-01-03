Lawsuit Claims Search & Rescue Delays Contributed to Mountain Biker's Death

Arista claims that she had to endure overhearing a sheriff's lieutenant commenting that Martin was probably out cheating on her, a claim that her attorney called "pure speculation". She also asserts that when she raised her fears about hypothermia, she was told Martin was a "grown man" who would survive the night.



In the days after Martin’s death, authorities told local journalists that rain over a period of days made a helicopter rescue unsafe and made the clay ground too slick for vehicles and ground conditions too dangerous for a foot search.





