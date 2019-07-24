Layoffs at Bell, Giro, Blackburn While Vista Announces It Will Hold Onto the Brands

Jul 24, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  
Bell 4Forty


In a recent post, Bicycle Retailer announced that Vista Outdoor reduced the workforce at Bell Sports, Giro and Blackburn headquarters in Scotts Valley, California, by 14 employees from a range of positions including engineering, design, testing and marketing. Layoffs included longstanding managers, which suggests that the positions will be permanently closed. Reportedly, the explanation was that Vista was downsizing the brands to better fit the current landscape.

The news comes on the heels of Vista's 170 million dollar deal to divest itself from firearms - which, BRAIN reported, will be used to pay down debt. Presumably, some of that cash will help prop up Vista's cycling brands

In an announcement earlier this year, Vista reversed its decision to sell off Bell and Giro, saying that they thought they were undervalued at the time, maintaining that the brands were capable of returning to category leadership roles. The new plan is long-term restructure, after which the Vista team will reassess whether they will retain the brands or again offer them for sale. As quoted in the BRAIN story, Bell CEO Chris Metz says:
Aggressive trail riding on the Grafton Mesa Trail ouside of Virgin UT

"We came to clear conclusion as a team and as a board that we are much better off holding this asset and continuing to improve it for a period of time. That will be a multiyear period of time. We see that much upside in the business. At this point in time we’re excited about holding it; we think it’s the best thing to do for driving shareholder value.”

Scotts Valley is located just up the hill from Santa Cruz and is an equally expensive location to run a business. Bell and Giro's neighbor, Fox Racing Shox, recently shipped most of its workers to its new headquarters in Hall County, Georgia, and much of its nearby Watsonville operation to Reno, Nevada, saying that hiring and keeping skilled workers was made difficult by California's hyper-inflated cost of living.

With Fortune 500 corporations vying for industrial space in Scotts Valley, the writing may be on the wall for any cycling brand taking up space there. If that proves true, and Vista holds to its stated course, Bell, Giro and Blackburn's remaining staff should not get too comfortable in their chairs.

  • + 14
 "We came to clear conclusion as a team and as a board that we are much better off holding this asset and continuing to improve it for a period of time. "

Translation, we didn't get the offers we hoped for trying to sell the asset on the used market.

Kinda like when you post something in the PB BuySell section and the best offer you get is some used PS3 games and a promise to pay up the rest when the kid gets his next allowance.

Also this is what he wanted to say.

"We came to the clear conclusion we're going to fire some people and double down on cutting every cost we can in order to make the crappy bottom line look better so we have a hope and a prayer to get a better offer next time we list this POS in the PB BuySell."
  • + 5
 Man, this story just keeps getting more complicated. I don't think anybody at this point is naive enough to believe that this is all that's going on. Just a matter of time before we find out the next weird detail that Vista's been sitting on.
  • + 7
 Coming in hot with that last sentence, eh?
  • + 2
 No kidding.
  • + 3
 10/10 would not hire this CEO to do PR for my company. As a born and raised southerner, I don’t even care about the gun thing. But this guys language smells of terrible leadership and is probably the reason they are in a bad enough situation as to need 14 less corporate positions.
  • + 5
 I'd be sad to see Blackburn go. A ton of their products are pretty unique in the space, almost the entire Outpost series is cool as heck.
  • - 1
 Vista Outdoor Inc. is an American designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor sports and recreation products. It operates in two segments, shooting sports and outdoor products, as a "house of brands" with more than 40 labels and subsidiaries. It trades under "VSTO" on the New York Stock Exchange

Any time bikes stuff come under the control of an conglomerate investors--who are greedy and just care about getting richer--it's bad news and the products are always second rate. I don't purchase anything from these kinds of companies.
  • + 3
 God forbid a business tries to make money you know... Should they just do it all for charity? At what exact point are we supposed to go from revering a brand to hating it? Can you put a $ figure on that so I know when to be outraged please?
  • + 1
 I'd love to find another helmet company that actually fits my head but so far only Giro non-MIPS does the trick.
  • + 1
 SHORT VSTO
  • + 1
 They make a nice product, sucks to hear this news. Wishing the best for those that got walking papers.
  • - 1
 itd be a shame if Giro and Bell went out of business, some of the helmet work they do is very ‘impactful’.
  • + 1
 FFS, can we please MIPS the puns in the bud for once?

