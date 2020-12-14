Lazer Announces New Jackal MIPS Helmet

Lazer's new Jackal MIPS helmet is positioned at the top rung of their lineup, with an extensive list of features designed to meet the needs of the modern trail rider.
The Jackal has the extended rear coverage that's become the norm for this style of helmet, with a ratcheting dial that's used to fine tune the fit. The position of that dial can also be shifted up or down to adjust how the helmet sits on a rider's head. A magnetic buckle keeps the helmet in place, and can easily be operated with one hand.
Jackal MIPS Details
• 19 vents
• Adjustable visor
• Removable helmet camera mount
• MIPS liner
• Weight (size M): 390 grams
• Price: $179.99 USD
As the name suggests, there's a MIPS liner to help reduce rotational impact forces, and the helmet earned a 5-star rating (the highest possible) from Virginia Tech, who conduct their own independent safety testing.
Other highlights include a three position visor that can be raised enough to accommodate goggles underneath, with a textured portion at the back of the helmet to keep the strap of those goggles from slipping out of place. A camera mount is included, which attaches via two velcro straps. Those straps are designed to rip and release during a crash in order to help prevent any accessory-related injuries.
There are seven different color options, although in North America riders only have matte black, matte blue, and dark grey to choose from. Weight: 390 grams (size M). MSRP: $179.99 USD.
