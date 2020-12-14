Lazer Announces New Jackal MIPS Helmet

Lazer's new Jackal MIPS helmet is positioned at the top rung of their lineup, with an extensive list of features designed to meet the needs of the modern trail rider.



The Jackal has the extended rear coverage that's become the norm for this style of helmet, with a ratcheting dial that's used to fine tune the fit. The position of that dial can also be shifted up or down to adjust how the helmet sits on a rider's head. A magnetic buckle keeps the helmet in place, and can easily be operated with one hand.



Jackal MIPS Details



• 19 vents

• Adjustable visor

• Removable helmet camera mount

• MIPS liner

• Weight (size M): 390 grams

• Price: $179.99 USD

