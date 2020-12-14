Lazer Announces New Jackal MIPS Helmet

Dec 14, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

Lazer's new Jackal MIPS helmet is positioned at the top rung of their lineup, with an extensive list of features designed to meet the needs of the modern trail rider.

The Jackal has the extended rear coverage that's become the norm for this style of helmet, with a ratcheting dial that's used to fine tune the fit. The position of that dial can also be shifted up or down to adjust how the helmet sits on a rider's head. A magnetic buckle keeps the helmet in place, and can easily be operated with one hand.
Jackal MIPS Details

• 19 vents
• Adjustable visor
• Removable helmet camera mount
• MIPS liner
• Weight (size M): 390 grams
• Price: $179.99 USD
lazersport.com



Textured portions at the rear of the helmet keep goggle straps from slipping.
A magnetic buckle allows for easy one hand operation.

As the name suggests, there's a MIPS liner to help reduce rotational impact forces, and the helmet earned a 5-star rating (the highest possible) from Virginia Tech, who conduct their own independent safety testing.

Other highlights include a three position visor that can be raised enough to accommodate goggles underneath, with a textured portion at the back of the helmet to keep the strap of those goggles from slipping out of place. A camera mount is included, which attaches via two velcro straps. Those straps are designed to rip and release during a crash in order to help prevent any accessory-related injuries.

There are seven different color options, although in North America riders only have matte black, matte blue, and dark grey to choose from. Weight: 390 grams (size M). MSRP: $179.99 USD.

Photo: Laurence Crossman-Emms

More information: www.lazersport.com

11 Comments

  • 8 0
 That magnetic clip has one positive and one negative
  • 8 0
 A polarising feature
  • 8 0
 Looks like a helmet.
  • 5 0
 Looking forward to when shirts start being designed with a NIPS liner. Can't stand that chafing!
  • 1 0
 I have that magnetic buckle on my Fox helmet. I love it. I wish I could install a magnet into my head and have the whole helmet snap onto my skull. Makes me think of all the other things that should be magnetic. Magnetic pedals and shoes. Magnetic gears. Maglev suspension!
  • 1 0
 magped is here for you!
  • 1 0
 It's just me, or has the trail helmet market became the most boring, saturated, indifferenciated segment of them all?
They all look the same, tend to cost around the same (then, who pays RSP anyway?) and even share the same safety tech (MIPS).

How do people even select which one to buy? Would be picking whatever's available at you showroo...err.. LBS so you can select you size to order online be a safe bet?
  • 2 0
 To me, differentiation is fit. Lots of helmets do look the same, but depth/shape/etc changes so much from brand to brand, and even model to model.
  • 2 0
 Lazer that $ right outta your bank.
  • 1 0
 Maybe he's got it pushed up, but that visor looks ridiculous on that dudes head
  • 1 0
 Yawn

Post a Comment



